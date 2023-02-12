Woman strikes hubby to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 59-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi woman allegedly murdered her husband in a domestic dispute on Saturday.Garikai Kamuparo is assisting police with investigations following the death of her husband Frank Milanzi (59) whom she allegedly struck to death with a log.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case at Chidziva farm Compound in Mvurwi where Kamuparo fatally struck her husband with a log," Mundembe said.It is further alleged that the now deceased was discovered by his daughter writhing in agony in his bedroom and she tried to render first aid to no avail.Mundembe urged couples to desist from violence.