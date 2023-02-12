Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Zimbabweans rob a shop in South Africa at gun point

by Mandla Ndlovu
55 mins ago | Views
A shocking video of two Zimbabweans robbing a shop in South Africa has surfaced online. The video shows two Ndebele speaking Zimbabweans entering what looks like a printing and repairs shop and demanding everyone inside to handover their belongings.

The two men are armed with a knife and a gun. They command  one person who is out of camera range to handover the money that has been made the whole day before they arrived.

They are seen collecting laptops and cash from the people inside the whom they have held hostage.

Watch the video below:



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Woman strikes hubby to death

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Modern democracy now outdated and in urgent need of reformation!

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chigumba, Mnangagwa face-off

7 hrs ago | 5344 Views

Mnangagwa nemesis bemoans 'grand looting' under Zanu-PF rule

7 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Man cuts grandfather's throat in callous murder

7 hrs ago | 967 Views

WATCH: Mwonzora replicates Chamisa's primary school students meet-up

9 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Desperate shortage of places at Zimbabwe medical schools reported

9 hrs ago | 703 Views

Nakamba always give everything

9 hrs ago | 820 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chamisa's strong hold

9 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Children abandon 80-year-old granny

9 hrs ago | 865 Views

Zec told to clear air on delimitation report

9 hrs ago | 326 Views

Local businesswoman in court for duping fuel trader of US$45 000

9 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mudenda tells women to fight for positions

9 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'disengaging' from controversial Univern contract

9 hrs ago | 1046 Views

SA courts get tougher with Zimbabwean cigarettes smugglers

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

Preparations for the 63rd edition of the ZITF take shape

9 hrs ago | 125 Views

War vets should be vanguards of Zimbabwe's independence

9 hrs ago | 137 Views

Buyanga appeal dismissed, businessman remains in SA jail

9 hrs ago | 285 Views

What happens to pupils who fail O-Level exams?

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

5 die in road accident

9 hrs ago | 513 Views

BCC embarks on water disconnection blitz

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels rise to 87%

9 hrs ago | 271 Views

Highlanders move pre-season base

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

Econet faces foreign supplier payments headache

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

Form 4 Maths not adding up

9 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zanu-PF ready for more returnees

9 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF pledges support to Palestine

9 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies voter registration

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

Placements for 5 000 youths in agriculture

9 hrs ago | 73 Views

Lower 6 classes begin today

9 hrs ago | 74 Views

'Zimbabwe gold coins a masterstroke,' claims Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Morgan Tsvangirai's brother to Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

23 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mzembi doubts elections' credibility

23 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa's cronyism web exposed

12 Feb 2023 at 11:18hrs | 2422 Views

Mbudzi US$88m controversy: Mthuli Ncube told to explain

12 Feb 2023 at 11:18hrs | 1787 Views

Mnangagwa's links with kleptocrats, dodgy business networks solidify

12 Feb 2023 at 11:17hrs | 1246 Views

Mangwana relents on dirty political chicanery over delimitation report

12 Feb 2023 at 11:15hrs | 879 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to answer questions in Parly

12 Feb 2023 at 11:14hrs | 465 Views

Mnangagwa's Ministers cornered over false promise to military

12 Feb 2023 at 11:13hrs | 998 Views

Zec commissioners' revolt intensifies?

12 Feb 2023 at 11:12hrs | 1127 Views

Mnangagwa faces an acid test over his handling of the delimitation report

12 Feb 2023 at 11:12hrs | 217 Views

Battle over new boundaries rages on

12 Feb 2023 at 11:10hrs | 303 Views

Why Nssa suspended top boss

12 Feb 2023 at 11:09hrs | 512 Views

Zanu-PF elites perfect the catch-and-release strategy

12 Feb 2023 at 11:09hrs | 165 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis set to worsen?

12 Feb 2023 at 11:08hrs | 386 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa relocates to Harare!

12 Feb 2023 at 11:08hrs | 491 Views

'Its a badge of honour to be likened to Nkosana Moyo,' says Chapman

12 Feb 2023 at 10:21hrs | 291 Views

Zimbabwe's Obama says 'Vote out incompetent, corrupt leaders'

12 Feb 2023 at 10:10hrs | 1228 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days