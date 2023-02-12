Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Former Information Minister Christopher Mushowe dies

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
Former Minister of Information Dr Christopher  Mushowe has died, Government Spokesperson Secretary Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana has reported.

He was 69.

In Twitter post on Monday, Mangwana said: We have lost former Minister of Information Dr Chris Mushowe. May His Soul Rest In Peace.

 Mushowe was also the former Minister of State in the President's Office Responsible for National Scholarships.

More details to follow…



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

WATCH: Zimbabweans rob a shop in South Africa at gun point

6 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Woman strikes hubby to death

7 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Modern democracy now outdated and in urgent need of reformation!

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chigumba, Mnangagwa face-off

12 hrs ago | 7662 Views

Mnangagwa nemesis bemoans 'grand looting' under Zanu-PF rule

12 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Man cuts grandfather's throat in callous murder

12 hrs ago | 1276 Views

WATCH: Mwonzora replicates Chamisa's primary school students meet-up

14 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Desperate shortage of places at Zimbabwe medical schools reported

14 hrs ago | 824 Views

Nakamba always give everything

14 hrs ago | 939 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chamisa's strong hold

14 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Children abandon 80-year-old granny

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Zec told to clear air on delimitation report

14 hrs ago | 382 Views

Local businesswoman in court for duping fuel trader of US$45 000

14 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mudenda tells women to fight for positions

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'disengaging' from controversial Univern contract

14 hrs ago | 1588 Views

SA courts get tougher with Zimbabwean cigarettes smugglers

14 hrs ago | 172 Views

Preparations for the 63rd edition of the ZITF take shape

14 hrs ago | 140 Views

War vets should be vanguards of Zimbabwe's independence

14 hrs ago | 171 Views

Buyanga appeal dismissed, businessman remains in SA jail

14 hrs ago | 364 Views

What happens to pupils who fail O-Level exams?

14 hrs ago | 501 Views

5 die in road accident

14 hrs ago | 617 Views

BCC embarks on water disconnection blitz

14 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels rise to 87%

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

Highlanders move pre-season base

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

Econet faces foreign supplier payments headache

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

Form 4 Maths not adding up

14 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zanu-PF ready for more returnees

14 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF pledges support to Palestine

14 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies voter registration

14 hrs ago | 77 Views

Placements for 5 000 youths in agriculture

14 hrs ago | 83 Views

Lower 6 classes begin today

14 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Zimbabwe gold coins a masterstroke,' claims Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Morgan Tsvangirai's brother to Zanu-PF

12 Feb 2023 at 19:14hrs | 1170 Views

Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

12 Feb 2023 at 15:42hrs | 472 Views

Mzembi doubts elections' credibility

12 Feb 2023 at 15:39hrs | 933 Views

Mnangagwa's cronyism web exposed

12 Feb 2023 at 11:18hrs | 2474 Views

Mbudzi US$88m controversy: Mthuli Ncube told to explain

12 Feb 2023 at 11:18hrs | 1828 Views

Mnangagwa's links with kleptocrats, dodgy business networks solidify

12 Feb 2023 at 11:17hrs | 1285 Views

Mangwana relents on dirty political chicanery over delimitation report

12 Feb 2023 at 11:15hrs | 905 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to answer questions in Parly

12 Feb 2023 at 11:14hrs | 478 Views

Mnangagwa's Ministers cornered over false promise to military

12 Feb 2023 at 11:13hrs | 1047 Views

Zec commissioners' revolt intensifies?

12 Feb 2023 at 11:12hrs | 1182 Views

Mnangagwa faces an acid test over his handling of the delimitation report

12 Feb 2023 at 11:12hrs | 225 Views

Battle over new boundaries rages on

12 Feb 2023 at 11:10hrs | 317 Views

Why Nssa suspended top boss

12 Feb 2023 at 11:09hrs | 551 Views

Zanu-PF elites perfect the catch-and-release strategy

12 Feb 2023 at 11:09hrs | 173 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis set to worsen?

12 Feb 2023 at 11:08hrs | 408 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa relocates to Harare!

12 Feb 2023 at 11:08hrs | 558 Views

'Its a badge of honour to be likened to Nkosana Moyo,' says Chapman

12 Feb 2023 at 10:21hrs | 298 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days