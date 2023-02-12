News / National
BREAKING: Former Information Minister Christopher Mushowe dies
5 hrs ago | Views
Former Minister of Information Dr Christopher Mushowe has died, Government Spokesperson Secretary Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana has reported.
He was 69.
In Twitter post on Monday, Mangwana said: We have lost former Minister of Information Dr Chris Mushowe. May His Soul Rest In Peace.
Mushowe was also the former Minister of State in the President's Office Responsible for National Scholarships.
More details to follow…
We have lost former Minister of Information Dr Chris Mushowe. May His Soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/vnlXF7As8M— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) February 13, 2023
Source - Byo24News