BREAKING: Former Information Minister Christopher Mushowe dies

by Mandla Ndlovu

We have lost former Minister of Information Dr Chris Mushowe. May His Soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/vnlXF7As8M — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) February 13, 2023

Former Minister of Information Dr Christopher Mushowe has died, Government Spokesperson Secretary Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana has reported.He was 69.In Twitter post on Monday, Mangwana said:Mushowe was also the former Minister of State in the President's Office Responsible for National Scholarships.