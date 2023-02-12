South Africa based Zimbabwean woman reaps R1 million in grocery con

News / National

by Staff reporter

A South Africa based Zimbabwean woman Monday appeared in court accused of fleecing grocery dealers of ZAR1 million in a botched supply deal.Helga Mlambo, 46, briefly appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje charged with fraud.According to court papers, in September 2021, Mlambo misrepresented to one Chivimbo Mushambadzi of Norton that she could facilitate the purchase of groceries from South Africa for her.Mushambadzi then placed an order of groceries valued at ZAR66,000.She also deposited the money into Mlambo's Capitec Bank account number 0000484377.Mlambo confirmed receipt of the money and promised to deliver the groceries in a space of three days.However, she only managed to deliver groceries valued at ZAR33,500 and converted the remaining ZAR31,500 into her own use, court heard.Mlambo, according to prosecutors, would go on to fleece Nyaradzai Zvoutete of Southview Park, Harare of ZAR249,630 the same way.According to the state outline, she promised to deliver the groceries in three days but never fulfilled the promise.It is alleged Mlambo also duped Evangelister Biyasi of ZAR700,270 using the same modus operandi.Mlambo was remanded in custody pending bail hearing.