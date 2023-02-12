WATCH: Prophet Bushiri wins court case in Malawi

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A court has ordered that witnesses from South Africa attend the extradition case against Sheperd Bushiri in Malawi, in person. Bushiri's lawyer, Wapona Kita spoke to the media earlier #DStv403. pic.twitter.com/fcSrOaTLXc — eNCA (@eNCA) February 13, 2023

Legal team of Shepherd Bushiri welcomes high court decision in Malawi that ruled in favour of the Man of God to have South African witnesses go to Malawi and physically testify in his ongoing extradition case.The court mad the ruling after his legal team appealed the earlier decision by the magistrate to stop witnesses from testifying in Malawi.Bushiri and his wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri went to the high court to appeal against an earlier ruling by a magistrate court that witnesses should testify in South Africa.Speaking after the judgment Bushiri's lawyer Wapona Kita said, "We had appealed that decision of the magistrate ordered that the witnesses should testify in South Africa. The high court has overruled that decision by the Chief Magistrate and has ordered that the witnesses from South Africa must come and testify physically in Malawi. What the judge has done is he referred the file back to the Magistrate Court and will set a date for appropriate tile the witnesses can come and testify."Bushiri's Spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo weighed in saying, "You recall when the Prophets came to Malawi in 2020, they spoke about how they were unfairly treated in South Africa. They had opened cases of extortion against some of the prosecutors who arrested them a year before the same accused officers arrested them."They also survived assassination attempts after they opened cases against some individuals in the Republic of South Africa and they have records of these cases in the Police and Judicial systems. Well, I am just looking forward to this day in court. Thank you for all your prayers."Watch the video below: