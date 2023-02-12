Deadly accident kills 5 people on the spot...injures 3

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 159 km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on 11th February 2023 at around 1330 hours where five people died on the spot while three others were seriously injured.According to the police, the driver who was driving a Mitsubishi Canter, registration number AFV 0664, due south towards Masvingo, with two passengers on board had a front right tyre burst, lost control of the vehicle and encroached onto the opposite lane where he had a head on collision with another motorist who was driving an unregistered Mazda Familiar motor vehicle due north towards Harare with four passengers on board.All the occupants in the Mazda Familiar motor vehicle died on the spot, the police said. The bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were referred for medical attention.Meanwhile, police are investigating a Road Traffic Accident which occurred on 11 February at the 20km peg along the Harare - Chirundu Road where two people died on the spot and three others were seriously injured.The driver of a Toyota D4D registration number AFN 2068 with four passengers on board which was driving towards Harare collided with the trailer of a Scania haulage truck, Horse registration number CC 21 JT GP, which was travelling towards Chinhoyi.