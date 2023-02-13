Latest News Editor's Choice


2 survive plane crash in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
Police are investigating a plane crash, which happened in the Furtherstone area in Chivhu last night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the crash and said two people were injured and were rushed to Beatrice Hospital where they were stabilised.

"Two people on the plane survived the crash and were taken to Beatrice Hospital. They were transferred to another health facility for further treatment," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the police were by late last night still working on establishing more details on the plane crash.


Source - The Herald

