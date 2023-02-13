Latest News Editor's Choice


ZBC scribe, CIO agent bail hearing today

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Broadcasting Corporation journalist Tendai Munengwa and a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Henry Kachere yesterday filed for bail in a case where they are being accused of extortion involving US$15 000.

Munengwa and Kachere appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje and were remanded in custody to today for bail application.

The complainant in the matter is Scot Pedzisayi Sakupwanya, who is the chief executive officer of Better Brands Jewellery.

Allegations are that the accused persons extorted money from Sakupwanya after claiming that they had sensitive classified information from the CIO in respect of illegal gold dealings by his Better Brands Jewellery company.

On February 8, 2023, Munengwa approached the complainant and demanded US$25 000 to bring the documents to him and destroy them.  Sakupwanya said he could only afford US$15 000.

Munengwa allegedly accepted the amount but Sakupwanya alerted the police who set a trap for the pair.

On February 9, 2023, Sakupwanya gave the money to Tozivepi Milward, his security officer. Munengwa and Kachere showed Tozivepi Milward the file, which they claimed contained the incriminating documents.

Milward gave the money to Munengwa. The detectives then reacted and the pair was arrested. The money was recovered from Munengwa.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days