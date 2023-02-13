Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF worries over fake members

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF has been restructuring its cells for two consecutive years now as it moves to mobilise its targeted five million votes for President Emmerson Mnangagwa

THE ruling Zanu-PF party leadership in Mashonaland East province has ordered its cell structures to use information communication technology (ICTs) to check if all its members are registered voters.

The move comes after the party realised that its cell structures were laden with fake members and that some of supporters were not actually card-carrying members.

Zanu-PF has been restructuring its cells for two consecutive years now as it moves to mobilise its targeted five million votes for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Addressing party chairpersons in Seke recently, provincial commissar Lincoln Matare ordered the party chairpersons to confirm whether the cells have genuine members who are also registered voters.

"We are saying, all cell leaders convene a meeting and use the *265# code to confirm that each of their cell member is genuine and is a registered voter. We are tired of fake cell members, and it is now the time to ensure that we go to elections with the right members," he said.

The province has since launched a mobilisation campaign strategy codenamed #Operation Simuka Tiverengane, where leaders are ensuring that their party members are genuine card-carrying Zanu-PF followers.

In urban areas, Zanu-PF is on record saying that its cells were laden with members from the opposition party.

Meanwhile, the party has also warned that all officials who do not attend party meetings be expelled.

"If you feel that you are not ready to work for the party, just tell us in time. We have leaders here who are not attending meetings at this crucial moment.  We have the solution, if you miss a meeting without a tangible reason, we are going to replace you. We need serious leaders as we mobilise towards these elections," Matare said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

'Chamisa's CCC a sinking ship,' says former ZINASU leader after shock move to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 393 Views

Violent CCC supporters to blame for ban on party's rallies, says govt

1 hr ago | 103 Views

CCC refutes Gokwe violence allegations

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Chamisa's CCC marks anniversary

1 hr ago | 59 Views

'CIO' hit with an added extortion charge while in remand

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Biti files for magistrate's recusal

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe shifts goal posts after public panic over generator licensing

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Chamisa's CCC blames police over violence

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa reveals that land barons are top officials

1 hr ago | 94 Views

ZBC scribe, CIO agent bail hearing today

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Villagers partner Government to rehabilitate neglected road

1 hr ago | 35 Views

2 survive plane crash in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Mushohwe declared national hero

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe cops probe political violence incidences

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe becomes lithium giant

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Deadly accident kills 5 people on the spot...injures 3

9 hrs ago | 552 Views

WATCH: Prophet Bushiri wins court case in Malawi

9 hrs ago | 586 Views

Hooker shoved out of speeding car

10 hrs ago | 536 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7, 99% complete

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

Pastor accused of ruining couple's marriage

10 hrs ago | 653 Views

South Africa based Zimbabwean woman reaps R1 million in grocery con

10 hrs ago | 685 Views

ZBC reporter, CIO agent 'extorted US$15k from gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya'

10 hrs ago | 403 Views

BREAKING: Former Information Minister Christopher Mushowe dies

16 hrs ago | 2367 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans rob a shop in South Africa at gun point

17 hrs ago | 3514 Views

Woman strikes hubby to death

18 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Modern democracy now outdated and in urgent need of reformation!

19 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chigumba, Mnangagwa face-off

24 hrs ago | 9312 Views

Mnangagwa nemesis bemoans 'grand looting' under Zanu-PF rule

24 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Man cuts grandfather's throat in callous murder

24 hrs ago | 1409 Views

WATCH: Mwonzora replicates Chamisa's primary school students meet-up

13 Feb 2023 at 05:29hrs | 2001 Views

Desperate shortage of places at Zimbabwe medical schools reported

13 Feb 2023 at 05:29hrs | 892 Views

Nakamba always give everything

13 Feb 2023 at 05:28hrs | 1012 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chamisa's strong hold

13 Feb 2023 at 05:22hrs | 2463 Views

Children abandon 80-year-old granny

13 Feb 2023 at 05:22hrs | 1121 Views

Zec told to clear air on delimitation report

13 Feb 2023 at 05:22hrs | 402 Views

Local businesswoman in court for duping fuel trader of US$45 000

13 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 615 Views

Mudenda tells women to fight for positions

13 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 138 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'disengaging' from controversial Univern contract

13 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 2172 Views

SA courts get tougher with Zimbabwean cigarettes smugglers

13 Feb 2023 at 05:20hrs | 184 Views

Preparations for the 63rd edition of the ZITF take shape

13 Feb 2023 at 05:20hrs | 147 Views

War vets should be vanguards of Zimbabwe's independence

13 Feb 2023 at 05:20hrs | 186 Views

Buyanga appeal dismissed, businessman remains in SA jail

13 Feb 2023 at 05:19hrs | 431 Views

What happens to pupils who fail O-Level exams?

13 Feb 2023 at 05:19hrs | 539 Views

5 die in road accident

13 Feb 2023 at 05:18hrs | 655 Views

BCC embarks on water disconnection blitz

13 Feb 2023 at 05:18hrs | 214 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels rise to 87%

13 Feb 2023 at 05:18hrs | 398 Views

Highlanders move pre-season base

13 Feb 2023 at 05:17hrs | 241 Views

Econet faces foreign supplier payments headache

13 Feb 2023 at 05:17hrs | 232 Views

Form 4 Maths not adding up

13 Feb 2023 at 05:17hrs | 595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days