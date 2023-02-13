'CIO' hit with an added extortion charge while in remand

News / National

by Staff reporter

A-MEMBER of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Munyaradzi Mupazviripo (51) from Eastlea was yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure facing extortion charges.Mupazviripo is not new to the courts as he once faced charges of torturing a man who had claimed that he would remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from power.He was remanded in custody until tomorrow for bail application.Allegations are that on November 9, 2022, the accused in the company of Bonface Muzembe Mashingaidze and Mark Jack connived to extort Wilbert Nyarugwe of his US$500-00.It is alleged that they threatened to kill Nyarugwe if he did not give them US$500.They made him sign an affidavit committing to pay the money by December 31, 2022, which the complainant did.The affidavit was sworn and commissioned.The trio was arrested while they were about to receive the US$500.