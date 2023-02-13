Chamisa's CCC marks anniversary

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)'s Chegutu branch marked its party's first anniversary at Gatsi shopping centre at the weekend, where local leaders said they would ensure their party leader Nelson Chamisa unseats President Emmerson Mnangagwa in this year's polls expected in July.Speaking on behalf of Chamisa at the event, Chegutu cluster leader Mandivenga Zhou urged citizens to register to vote in numbers in order to garner the desired votes to unseat Zanu-PF."Chamisa has sent me to deliver this vital message of voter registration. He wants us to register to vote as it is the only way to unseat Zanu-PF from power. We need to take advantage of the voter registration blitz."Take with you at least five people to register to vote and also ensure that everyone votes on election day. If we do that, Zanu-PF will be history and Zimbabweans will be saved from suffering for another five years," Zhou said.The opposition CCC party says it targets six million votes in this year's polls.Chegutu CCC cluster deputy leader Ralph Magunje said this time, the party would ensure that capable candidates are fielded to contest the parliamentary and local authority elections."In the past, we have fielded the wrong candidates or double candidates. This year, there will be no primary elections. We will choose candidates from our communities — vendors, business people, church leaders, or anyone in the community," he said.Chegutu West deputy team leader and ward 9 councillor Edward Dzeka said the event was poorly attended because Zanu-PF youths instilled fear in CCC members, discouraging them from attending the celebrations."I am happy with the turnout of these brave few citizens who have converged here to celebrate our first anniversary. Zanu-PF youth tried to disrupt the rally, but they failed," Dzeka said.