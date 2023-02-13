Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Chamisa's CCC a sinking ship,' says former ZINASU leader after shock move to Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) spokesperson, Tatenda ‘Zuj' Mandondo who dumped Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activism for Zanu-PF has described the Nelson Chamisa led party as a sinking ship which lacks seriousness.

Mandondo whose defection has shaken opposition and civil society circles was part of the hundreds unveiled and welcomed into the ruling party fold by President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the weekend.

The once vocal activist was part of a ZINASU executive that proved to be a pain for Mnangagwa at the height of nurses and doctors' protests in 2019.

"We all have choices and decisions to make in life that are necessary for national development and unity of purpose and for them to scrutinise thoroughly their continued stay in a sinking ship," Mandondo told NewZimbabwe.com

Mandondo was unveiled as a new recruit alongside late MDC founding President Morgan Tsvangirai's brother Collins, who was coming from the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC Alliance.

Images of Mandondo clad in Zanu-PF regalia and brandishing a clenched fist at the event were shared extensively.

Earlier on he had shared thoughts on his decision to let go of a democratic struggle that has characterised his two decades in activism.

He said his decision was informed by the fact that CCC seemed to be a project premised only on what Chamisa wants.

"My decision to join Zanu-PF was made of full body and mind inspired by the need to assist in the National framework and be part of a collaborative and unified political outfit that is does not exhibit traits of chaos, confusion and despondency," he said.

"The opposition lacks seriousness in its approach and is the lone voice of a lone man or elite individuals however with Zanu-PF you easily understand the command structure and still have your voice considered and your efforts acknowledged.

"The issue with some pressure groups masquerading as political parties is regrettable as they lack proper substance to capacitate the masses they claim to lead, they do not provide opportunities, the democracy narrative being toyed around with has shifted dramatically and drastically from the days of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and if they continue on their self-destructive path they will soon be a mere memory on the horizon."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Violent CCC supporters to blame for ban on party's rallies, says govt

1 hr ago | 99 Views

CCC refutes Gokwe violence allegations

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Chamisa's CCC marks anniversary

1 hr ago | 57 Views

'CIO' hit with an added extortion charge while in remand

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Biti files for magistrate's recusal

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe shifts goal posts after public panic over generator licensing

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF worries over fake members

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Chamisa's CCC blames police over violence

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa reveals that land barons are top officials

1 hr ago | 92 Views

ZBC scribe, CIO agent bail hearing today

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Villagers partner Government to rehabilitate neglected road

1 hr ago | 33 Views

2 survive plane crash in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Mushohwe declared national hero

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe cops probe political violence incidences

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe becomes lithium giant

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Deadly accident kills 5 people on the spot...injures 3

9 hrs ago | 548 Views

WATCH: Prophet Bushiri wins court case in Malawi

9 hrs ago | 584 Views

Hooker shoved out of speeding car

10 hrs ago | 535 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7, 99% complete

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

Pastor accused of ruining couple's marriage

10 hrs ago | 651 Views

South Africa based Zimbabwean woman reaps R1 million in grocery con

10 hrs ago | 685 Views

ZBC reporter, CIO agent 'extorted US$15k from gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya'

10 hrs ago | 402 Views

BREAKING: Former Information Minister Christopher Mushowe dies

16 hrs ago | 2364 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans rob a shop in South Africa at gun point

17 hrs ago | 3507 Views

Woman strikes hubby to death

18 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Modern democracy now outdated and in urgent need of reformation!

19 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chigumba, Mnangagwa face-off

24 hrs ago | 9305 Views

Mnangagwa nemesis bemoans 'grand looting' under Zanu-PF rule

24 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Man cuts grandfather's throat in callous murder

24 hrs ago | 1409 Views

WATCH: Mwonzora replicates Chamisa's primary school students meet-up

13 Feb 2023 at 05:29hrs | 2001 Views

Desperate shortage of places at Zimbabwe medical schools reported

13 Feb 2023 at 05:29hrs | 891 Views

Nakamba always give everything

13 Feb 2023 at 05:28hrs | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chamisa's strong hold

13 Feb 2023 at 05:22hrs | 2462 Views

Children abandon 80-year-old granny

13 Feb 2023 at 05:22hrs | 1120 Views

Zec told to clear air on delimitation report

13 Feb 2023 at 05:22hrs | 402 Views

Local businesswoman in court for duping fuel trader of US$45 000

13 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 614 Views

Mudenda tells women to fight for positions

13 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 138 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'disengaging' from controversial Univern contract

13 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 2168 Views

SA courts get tougher with Zimbabwean cigarettes smugglers

13 Feb 2023 at 05:20hrs | 184 Views

Preparations for the 63rd edition of the ZITF take shape

13 Feb 2023 at 05:20hrs | 147 Views

War vets should be vanguards of Zimbabwe's independence

13 Feb 2023 at 05:20hrs | 186 Views

Buyanga appeal dismissed, businessman remains in SA jail

13 Feb 2023 at 05:19hrs | 431 Views

What happens to pupils who fail O-Level exams?

13 Feb 2023 at 05:19hrs | 539 Views

5 die in road accident

13 Feb 2023 at 05:18hrs | 655 Views

BCC embarks on water disconnection blitz

13 Feb 2023 at 05:18hrs | 214 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels rise to 87%

13 Feb 2023 at 05:18hrs | 398 Views

Highlanders move pre-season base

13 Feb 2023 at 05:17hrs | 241 Views

Econet faces foreign supplier payments headache

13 Feb 2023 at 05:17hrs | 232 Views

Form 4 Maths not adding up

13 Feb 2023 at 05:17hrs | 594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days