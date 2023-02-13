Goldstar sugars refinery closes

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Goldstar sugars Harare refinery released a statement on its temporary closure yesterday.The statement reads, "we are writing to advise that we have closed the Goldstar Sugars Harare refinery with effect from Monday 13 February 2023 until further notice.The closure is a result of raw sugar price increase taken by our supplier on 9 February 2023, which makes it difficult for the company to produce and self refined sugar at a competitive and viable price as we as onerous trading terms which have constrained raw sugar supplies to the refinery".Goldstar sugars refinery added that "we have engaged the supplier and look forward to finding an amicable solution to enable us to resume operations as soon as possible, we will keep you informed of progress of the matter".Goldstar sugar refinery had two large refineries in Harare and the second largest refinery in Bulawayo.