Mwonzora recalls Mudzuri from Senate

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Senator Douglas Mwonzora has recalled its former vice president Senator Elias Mudzuri from the Upper House.In a vacancy notice to the Senate on Tuesday, deputy president of the senate Micheal Nyambuya said the MDC-T informed him last week on Monday that Sen Mudzuri ceased to be a member of the party with effect from February 1 and as stipulated in Section 129 (I) (K) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, a vacancy in the senate has since arisen."I have to inform the House that on the 6th of February, 2023, I was notified by the Movement for Democratic Change that with effect from the 1st of February, 2023, Hon. Sen. Eng. Elias Mudzuri ceased to be a member of the MDC party. Accordingly, Section 129 (1) (K) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe applies, it provides that: – ‘A seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the Member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the President of the Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it," said the deputy president of the senate.He said the necessary administrative measures will be taken to inform President Mnangagwa, and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of the existence of the vacancy in line with the Electoral Act, [Chapter 2:13].