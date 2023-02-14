Latest News Editor's Choice


Police to start blitz on kombis tomorrow

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a blitz aimed at enforcing compliance of route permits and timetables to some public service drivers who are not complying with the agreed timetables.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, via the official twitter handle said drivers are being dragged into dangerous and reckless road races for passengers because they are not following the stipulated routes and timetables.

"This conduct has resulted in road traffic accidents in some instances. In a bid to ensure compliance with road traffic rules and regulations by public service vehicles the ZRP will with immediate effect heighten enforcement on compliance with route permits and timetables," he said.

He advised public service vehicles to adhere to their route permits and time tables.

Source - The Chronicle

