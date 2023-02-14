Latest News Editor's Choice


Tsvangirai remembered in Parliament

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
THE late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai was on Tuesday remembered in Parliament for improving the Zimbabwean economy during the Government of National Unity (GNU) from 2009-2013.

The former Prime Minister died on 14 February 2018 after a battle with colon cancer.

On a point of national interest in Parliament, MDC-T deputy chief whip Paurina Mpariwa spoke highly of the late former prime minister describing him as an icon who loved Zimbabweans and made sure everyone had food on table.

His finance minister Tendai Biti's policies brought a positive change in the economy that saw a stable five-year GNU term.

Mpariwa told Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda that Tsvangirai had pushed to change the Zimbabwean economy where people were enjoying basic commodities for a few dollars.

At one time, bread which is now going for a US$1 or more was then only dollar for two loaves in most outlets.

"Hon. Speaker, today is the 14th of February and a day indeed where the world over is celebrating love and sharing.

"On the 14th February 2018, we lost an icon, the former Prime Minister of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Hon. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.  Despite the problems in terms of having been in opposition politics, he shared and loved everyone.  He had to actually accept to be in Cabinet and dollar for two is actually missed and celebrated in Zimbabwe because we saw things that were actually coming out as a result of the Government of National Unity.

"As we celebrate Valentine's Day, I would want everyone else to remember Morgan Richard Tsvangirai as somebody who had love, somebody who reached out, somebody who actually accepted, somebody who apologised even to those who would have wronged him. I hope and trust that as Zimbabweans, we will copy as well the level of acceptance and the level of tolerance for everyone in the country. I thank you Hon. Speaker.  May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mpariwa said.

Speaker Mudenda agreed with Mpariwa's sentiments adding that the, "late former prime minister Tsvangirai played a very important role during the GNU and that is public knowledge and I think history has recorded that, we can only say may his soul rest in eternal peace."

