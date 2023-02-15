Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe launches US$10 million gold facility

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Prospects for increased gold production received a boost yesterday when Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube launched a US$10 million gold fund targeting small-scale and artisanal miners with half going towards loans and the other half to funding more processing and buying centres.

Artisanal and small-scale miners contribute over half the gold sold to Fidelity Printers, with over 23,3 tonnes of the 35 tonnes delivered last year.

This year, the Government is targeting production of over 50 tonnes to be delivered as a result of the support for artisanal and small-scale miners and expansion of mines by the major mining houses.

The revolving loan facility, will be broken into two, with US$5 million set aside for the establishment of the artisanal gold and small-scale miners fund, while the remainder will be for the gold service centres recovery facility.

The US$10 million was drawn from the US$956 million Special Drawing Rights received by the country from the IMF as part of the US$650 billion disbursed by the global financial institution to assist member States recover from the effects of Covid-19.

The Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation will build the gold centres while BancABC will disburse the loan fund to artisanal and small-scale miners.

Prof Ncube said the mining sector was the country's largest foreign currency earner and had the potential to contribute more and increase job creation and grow the economy.

"The gold facility has the potential to close the funding gap and spearhead increased productivity as well as finance bankable projects with a focus on value addition.

"Such strategic deployment of resources will ensure that Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 remains on course as we target a knowledge-driven and industrialising upper middle-income society by 2030," Prof Ncube said.

He said Zimbabwe's mineral exports grew from US$1,2 billion in 2020 to US$1,7 billion in 2021 and attributed the 42 percent increase in 2021 to improved gold production and firming global prices.

The US$5 million facility for the construction of six gold centres would improve value addition of the mineral.

A pilot project for the gold centres was launched in Bubi in 2018 and in 2019 Government announced that the centres would be rolled out across the country.

"A gold service centre is a one stop shop that offers technical services to miners, access to a milling centre, access to capital and a ready market for produced gold by small-scale miners to Fidelity Gold.

"This is a holistic approach to service provision, in terms of provision of technical support, transport, milling services, on-site technical guidance to the miners, laboratory services, equipping the miners, purchasing gold realised by the miners and assisting miners repair their broken-down equipment as well as supply of consumables.

"This guarantees provision of feedstock to the centre as well as formalisation of mining activities by miners willing to get services from the centre," he said.

The gold service centres would have a positive impact to the economy through: gold mobilisation; plugging leaks; employment creation; improved mining and safety standards; safety health and environment issues; foreign exchange generation; and formalisation of the artisanal and small-scale miners.

"Adequate capacitation of the artisanal and small-scale miners is critical to ensure that the country achieves the US$12 billion a year mining industry by end of 2023. The mining sector is a liquid sector which has potential to generate adequate capital for reinvestment," Prof Ncube said.

The fund for the artisanal and small-scale gold miners will be accessed through the Mining Loan Fund which is administered by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

"These facilities are revolving funds and as such Government expects the beneficiaries to repay the loans made available to them to enable other beneficiaries to benefit in future. Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and BancABC Bank will closely work together to ensure viability and sustainability of these funds through efficient allocation and recovery programmes," he added.

In his remarks, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando said the gold centres would be in Makaha, Penhalonga, Mt Darwin, Mazowe and another at a site to be established in the Midlands.

"The payback period for the facility will range from six months and to a maximum of six years. Vetting will be done as usual at provincial level where the assessments are done by the technical teams.

"Over and above the security that Government will avail, the miners will also be expected to provide some form of security as a show of their commitment," he said.

He said with the US$10 million intervention and other initiatives being carried out by large mines like Pickstone Peerless, Blanket Mine, Eureka and others would result in an increase in production.

"Ideally our target for this year is over 50 tonnes but not necessarily through this intervention but from others by large mines," Minister Chitando said.

Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Ms Henrietta Rushwaya said the artisanal and small-scale gold miners welcomed the initiative. Her federation represents the small miners.

"As Zimbabwe Miners Federation we feel very honoured and privileged by this gesture which has been extended by the Government of Zimbabwe. This sector has been looked down upon for years despite its contribution to the economy.

"In 2022 this sector produced 23,3 tonnes which equates to approximately US$1,2 billion so this industry has become a billion dollar industry and we want to say thank you to Government for recognising us as a sector that contributes significantly to the country's export receipts," she said.

Ms Rushwaya said they would ensure those who benefit first should pay back so that more small scale miners benefit. She promised Government that gold production will increase.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mwonzora's councillor admits his local authority has failed residents

20 mins ago | 29 Views

SA's FlySafair gets nod for daily flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Harare

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Minister vows to end schools uniform monopoly after MPs outcry

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Botswana threatens to sever ties with diamond giant De Beers

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Chamisa's activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora off the hook

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to take UN's advice

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Minister berates Zimbabwe's 'useless' professors

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Expelled UZ SRC secretary general claims to being persecuted for supporting Chanisa

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Polygamist kills wife over infidelity allegations

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Mudawarima steps down as Zimbabwe Olympic Committee CEO

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwean court acquits Indian business mogul

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Tsvangirai's son denies Zanu-PF links

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Woman kills son (3) at shrine

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Date set for delimitation court case

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Govt defends US$88 million Mbudzi interchange loan deal

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe records world's highest food inflation

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa, Kagame to headline top digital Summit in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 29 Views

'Killer' pupil appears in court

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Why Nakamba chose Luton

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Tendai Biti told not to waste court's time

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa says days numbered for name-droppers

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zesa customers 'fail' to buy tokens

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Tsvangirai remembered in Parliament

10 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mushohwe burial tomorrow

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Police to start blitz on kombis tomorrow

10 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mwonzora recalls Mudzuri from Senate

10 hrs ago | 425 Views

Telecoms sector granted nod to increase tariffs by 50%

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Detained robbery suspect claims police denied him food for three days

10 hrs ago | 234 Views

UN warns Mnangagwa

15 Feb 2023 at 05:06hrs | 6647 Views

UK avails £15 million to recruit care workers across the world including Zimbabwe

15 Feb 2023 at 05:05hrs | 2196 Views

Zimbabwe opposition quietly celebrates Tsvangirai on 5th anniversary of his death

15 Feb 2023 at 05:04hrs | 976 Views

Zimdollar official rate converges with black market premium on RBZ Auction

15 Feb 2023 at 05:04hrs | 3209 Views

Top US banker Holtzman appointed Victoria Falls Offshore Centre Chairperson

15 Feb 2023 at 05:04hrs | 994 Views

Concern over biased reporting by public media

15 Feb 2023 at 05:03hrs | 544 Views

Mangwana evicts squatter family from farm

15 Feb 2023 at 05:03hrs | 5630 Views

18 Binga schools record 0% passes

15 Feb 2023 at 05:02hrs | 791 Views

'Poor salaries haunt journalists'

15 Feb 2023 at 05:02hrs | 345 Views

Lawyer reprimanded for lying in court

15 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 491 Views

Government to start upgrading Nkayi Airstrip

15 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 392 Views

Bosso junior product on demand

15 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 287 Views

Crashed Zimbabwe plane was carrying diamonds

15 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 3193 Views

Businessman cleared of duping forex dealers US$765 000

15 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 358 Views

AfDB appointed adviser for Batoka Gorge project

15 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 256 Views

Goldstar sugars refinery closes

14 Feb 2023 at 21:18hrs | 910 Views

How has the entertainment sector been changing lately?

14 Feb 2023 at 21:08hrs | 105 Views

Does Zimbabwe's PVO Bill spell doom for NGOs?

14 Feb 2023 at 19:36hrs | 328 Views

Schoolboy knifed to death after confronting neighbouring school bully

14 Feb 2023 at 19:31hrs | 1236 Views

Mnangagwa urged to kill the PVO Bill

14 Feb 2023 at 19:30hrs | 323 Views

Gold Star Sugars shuts Harare refinery in Tongaat Hulett price row

14 Feb 2023 at 19:30hrs | 670 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days