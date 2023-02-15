Why Nakamba chose Luton

Latest News Editor's Choice


LUTON Town boss Rob Edwards played a big role in convincing Zimbabwean International Marvelous Nakamba to join Hatters on dead-line day of the just ended mid-season transfer window.

Nakamba joined the Hatters on deadline day having been told by Aston Villa boss Unai Emery he was free to leave the club as he was not in the manager's plans.

In an interview published by Luton News Herald and Post, Nakamba spoke of the role played by Edwards in his six-month loan move to Luton Town.

"As a player you always want to play and my chances of playing have been limited.

"For me, myself, speaking with my agent, I was looking at where I can go and play and fortunately, Luton came up.

"I liked the project, I spoke with the coach and I liked the vision of the club, where they want to go and it was good for me to come here and try my best and give everything for the club.

"He's (Edwards) the one who made it easier for me to come here.

"I spoke with a few managers, there were a few options, but when I spoke with him, he was clear with me.

"He was direct and I felt like yes, he's honest about the club, about the group of players, about everyone and I felt like to come here and give everything for the club," said Nakamba.

Nakamba had featured regularly in his first few years at Villa Park, with 58 Premier League outings, and was starting to get to somewhere like his best form, winning the club's Player of the Month in November 2021.

A knee injury then saw that progress stalled as he was out for three months, returning once more in April 2022 to feature a further four times.

However, he hadn't played at all this term under Steven Gerrard at first and then Unai Emery, opening his mind to a loan move, as the midfielder continued: "The injury came up when I was playing well and won player of the month, but life happens.

"I had to get back and I'm also thankful to Luton for giving me the chance.

"I'm very grateful and I'm looking forward to giving everything and I'll always be positive."

After a cameo off the bench in Luton's 1-0 win over Stoke City, Nakamba was then on from the start as the Hatters played out a 1-1 draw away at Coventry on Saturday, Tom Lockyer's goal inside 60 seconds cancelled out by Matty Godden's penalty on the stroke of half time.

Impressing with his ability to break up play just in front of the back four, when giving his thoughts on the contest, he added: "We had a great start and then controlled the game more first half.

"We were unlucky to concede a penalty at the end of the first half, but we kept on going and just told ourselves we just need to focus and need to keep on doing what we're told to do by the coaches.

"We didn't maximise the chances we got, but it was more important that with those chances, they were there in the right time, so it's only to go back and work on it in the training and focus again on the match.

"I think it was the final end product, but we can keep working on it training.

"It's only to give extra quality in those places, but I think to be fair, we were there in those places, so it's a little bit encouraging.

"Now it's on us as players to just have that extra quality to finish them up."

Nakamba was a key figure in the early days of Steven Gerrard's reign but a knee injury in December 2021 impacted heavily on his progress.

The Zimbabwean midfielder is looking to use the opportunity at Luton Town to revive his waning career.

Most Popular In 7 Days