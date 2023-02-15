Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Killer' pupil appears in court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 17-YEAR-OLD pupil from Hamilton High School who allegedly fatally stabbed a learner from Founders High School appeared in court yesterday facing a murder charge.

The boy, who cannot be named since he is a minor, allegedly stabbed to death Wayne Ndlovu (16) on Monday afternoon during an inter-school turf war involving learners from Founders and Hamilton high schools.

Initially, police had picked two learners for questioning before releasing the other one.

The suspect appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomagugu Maphosa and was remanded in custody to February 27.

According to court papers, the accused stabbed Wayne with a three-star Okapi knife in the neck during the fight which occurred at the corner of Evesham Road and Plumtree Road. Wayne, who aspired to be a doctor, died at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he was rushed for treatment.

Officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education yesterday visited Wayne's family to console his parents.

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry communication and advocacy director Mr Taungana Ndoro said the matter is now being handled by relevant authorities since it's now a criminal case.

"The issue has transcended our ministry mandate and it is now a crime of murder, hence it will be handled by the courts and due processes will take course," he said.

Mr Ndoro said while the ministry has an anti-bullying policy, they are concerned about gang-related violence, which is prevalent in Bulawayo schools.

"It is very regrettable and unfortunate that this case happened outside our school. As a ministry, we have a very strong policy against gang-related violence within our schools," he said.

"We have a very strict policy against bullying in our schools. That is why even corporal punishment was abolished."

Mr Ndoro said the ministry conducts routine guidance and counselling sessions in schools as part of efforts to address conflicts.

He said the ministry will conduct counselling sessions for learners who witnessed the violent attack that resulted in Wayne's death.

"We are going to provide psychosocial support to all the learners that witnessed the violence that occurred outside the school resulting in loss of life. As a ministry, we would like to express our condolences to the family of the deceased as well as the community and family of Founders High School," said Mr Ndoro.

The boy's father Mr Simiko Ndlovu said his son's jugular vein was damaged following the fatal attack.

He said it was always going to be difficult for his son to survive, given the nature of the injuries sustained.

"He lost a lot of blood and I think it was going to be a very complicated process to save his life. His jugular vein was damaged resulting in blood loss," said Mr Ndlovu.

"It is very unfortunate, what is happening in schools these days is frightening. How does a learner carry a knife to school? The next thing we are going see learners carrying guns to school."

Mr Ndlovu said while he has come to terms with the death of his son, society, in general, should interrogate the violence in schools and nip it in the bud to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.

"We really need serious interventions to address this problem. This behaviour should not be condoned. Even during weekends, the fights escalate as these rowdy learners gang up and engage in fights," he said.

"This culture must come to an end because we can't have schools being turned into jungles. Tomorrow it could be someone else's child. Asikhuzeni abantwana."

A relative, Mrs Fikeliphi Moyo, said she shivers whenever she recalls how Wayne was killed.

"I was shocked to learn about Wayne's death, it's sad that we are losing children in such a painful way. Our children no longer fear anything and truly speaking, I'm now afraid of pupils," she said.

Vendors operating at Southwold Shopping Centre expressed concern over violence in schools, which has become a daily occurrence between Founders High School and Hamilton High School pupils.

Ms Vongai Ndlovu said she was shocked when the news of Wayne's death reached her.

"On a daily basis, we witness these fights between the pupils. Whenever pupils from Hamilton High School knock off, they come here and wait for those from Founders High School so that they can fight," she said.

"This is a serious problem and something needs to be done. We are saddened that this has resulted in a loss of life and we implore churches to pray for this culture to end."

Another parent, Ms Mavis Mudosa said: "I don't know what's happening with these children. It's impossible for parents to know everything about their children. Schools should decisively deal with bullies and if possible also call for the reintroduction of corporal punishment."

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mwonzora's councillor admits his local authority has failed residents

20 mins ago | 29 Views

SA's FlySafair gets nod for daily flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Harare

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Minister vows to end schools uniform monopoly after MPs outcry

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Botswana threatens to sever ties with diamond giant De Beers

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Chamisa's activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora off the hook

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to take UN's advice

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Minister berates Zimbabwe's 'useless' professors

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Expelled UZ SRC secretary general claims to being persecuted for supporting Chanisa

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Polygamist kills wife over infidelity allegations

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Mudawarima steps down as Zimbabwe Olympic Committee CEO

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwean court acquits Indian business mogul

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Tsvangirai's son denies Zanu-PF links

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Woman kills son (3) at shrine

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Date set for delimitation court case

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Govt defends US$88 million Mbudzi interchange loan deal

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe records world's highest food inflation

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa, Kagame to headline top digital Summit in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Why Nakamba chose Luton

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Tendai Biti told not to waste court's time

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa says days numbered for name-droppers

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zesa customers 'fail' to buy tokens

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe launches US$10 million gold facility

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Tsvangirai remembered in Parliament

10 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mushohwe burial tomorrow

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Police to start blitz on kombis tomorrow

10 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mwonzora recalls Mudzuri from Senate

10 hrs ago | 425 Views

Telecoms sector granted nod to increase tariffs by 50%

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Detained robbery suspect claims police denied him food for three days

10 hrs ago | 234 Views

UN warns Mnangagwa

15 Feb 2023 at 05:06hrs | 6647 Views

UK avails £15 million to recruit care workers across the world including Zimbabwe

15 Feb 2023 at 05:05hrs | 2197 Views

Zimbabwe opposition quietly celebrates Tsvangirai on 5th anniversary of his death

15 Feb 2023 at 05:04hrs | 976 Views

Zimdollar official rate converges with black market premium on RBZ Auction

15 Feb 2023 at 05:04hrs | 3209 Views

Top US banker Holtzman appointed Victoria Falls Offshore Centre Chairperson

15 Feb 2023 at 05:04hrs | 994 Views

Concern over biased reporting by public media

15 Feb 2023 at 05:03hrs | 544 Views

Mangwana evicts squatter family from farm

15 Feb 2023 at 05:03hrs | 5630 Views

18 Binga schools record 0% passes

15 Feb 2023 at 05:02hrs | 791 Views

'Poor salaries haunt journalists'

15 Feb 2023 at 05:02hrs | 345 Views

Lawyer reprimanded for lying in court

15 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 491 Views

Government to start upgrading Nkayi Airstrip

15 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 392 Views

Bosso junior product on demand

15 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 287 Views

Crashed Zimbabwe plane was carrying diamonds

15 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 3193 Views

Businessman cleared of duping forex dealers US$765 000

15 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 358 Views

AfDB appointed adviser for Batoka Gorge project

15 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 256 Views

Goldstar sugars refinery closes

14 Feb 2023 at 21:18hrs | 910 Views

How has the entertainment sector been changing lately?

14 Feb 2023 at 21:08hrs | 105 Views

Does Zimbabwe's PVO Bill spell doom for NGOs?

14 Feb 2023 at 19:36hrs | 328 Views

Schoolboy knifed to death after confronting neighbouring school bully

14 Feb 2023 at 19:31hrs | 1236 Views

Mnangagwa urged to kill the PVO Bill

14 Feb 2023 at 19:30hrs | 323 Views

Gold Star Sugars shuts Harare refinery in Tongaat Hulett price row

14 Feb 2023 at 19:30hrs | 670 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days