Mnangagwa, Kagame to headline top digital Summit in Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and his Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame are scheduled to headline a high-level three-day continental technology and digital event, the Transform Africa Summit (TAS), organised by Smart Africa in Victoria Falls in April.

TAS, which is in its 6th edition, is set for 26 to 28 April, and would run under the theme: "Connect, Innovate, and Transform."

The programme seeks to enable member states become more competitive, agile, open, and innovative smart economies.

According to the organisers, Zimbabwe has been selected to host the event against bids from other 36 members of the Smart Africa Alliance.

President Kagame is the chairman of the Smart Africa Board and is scheduled to convene a board meeting at the forthcoming summit.

In a statement, Smart Africa director general and chief executive officer, Mr Lacina Koné, said the Transform Africa Summit will be held outside Rwanda for the first time, adding that 2023 is a landmark year for Africa's digital transformation.

"We are welcoming all digital players from the public and private sector on the continent in April in Zimbabwe," he said.

"The Transform Africa Summit is the leading Africa tech and digital event organised by Smart Africa, which gathers over 5 000 delegates from more than 100 countries to engage on the digital transformation of the continent across multiple sectors.

"Heads of States, who constitute Smart Africa's board, ministers, international industry leaders and key players in the ICT will attend the three-day event aimed at making core decisions for Africa's socio-economic development through ICT."

Mr Kone said the theme for the event: "Connect, Transform and Innovate" will focus more on regulation and policy, digital infrastructure financing, capacity building and skills development, and digital continental trade among other key aspects.

The summit is expected to underline the commitment of African Governments towards accelerating Africa's digital agenda.

Source - The Chronicle

