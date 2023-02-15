Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora off the hook

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
FOUR Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who allegedly threatened to kill MDC Alliance leader, Douglas Mwonzora, have been let off the hook after the State admitted its ill-preparedness to continue with the matter.

Provincial Magistrate, Langton Ndokera this Tuesday removed from remand the quartet of Godfrey Makoko (38), Justin Taurai Munyaradzi (38), Tawanda Bvumo (48) and former Chinhoyi mayor and incumbent Ward 12 Councillor, Dyke Makumbi (48), who were facing attempted murder charges, or alternatively disorderly conduct.

The State, led by Tafadzwa Knight Rwodzi, said it was not ready to proceed to trial as it was yet to put its house in order.

The matter would go ahead by way of summons.

Accused persons were Tuesday advised to seek reimbursement of bail deposits from the Clerk of Court while reporting conditions were set aside.

The four CCC cadres were out of custody on ZW$30,000 bail each and trial was expected to kick off on February 14, 2023.

At the previous court appearance, Ndokera dismissed an application by defence counsel, Kudzai Choga, who challenged further remand of the politicians.

The lawyer argued there was no point keeping his clients on remand as the State was taking too long to compile a proper docket.

However, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) official, Irene Mapfumo, informed the court that a docket had already been compiled and the matter was ready to go for trial.

Allegations against the four emanate from jeering that took place outside Chinhoyi Court Complex in November 2022 after the MDC Alliance leader withdrew a defective spoliation order in his bid to take over control of a property used as CCC offices.

Commenting on the court outcome, Bvumo, who is CCC interim provincial secretary for Mashonaland West, said Mwonzora and his Zanu-PF acolytes had failed in their bid to derail the winds of change.

"Change is inevitable, the time has come and Mwonzora and Emmerson Mnangagwa know it. The court ruling so far vindicates us, we never committed any offence and the dubious State outline was of an imaginary incident, that's why the unfounded charges failed to stick," said Bvumo.

Source - NewZimbabwe

