SA's FlySafair gets nod for daily flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African airline FlySafair says it will start daily flights to Harare from Johannesburg and Cape town later this year after obtaining permission from the International Air Services Council.The airline, which submitted its application in June last year, says it has also obtained rights to launch daily flights to the Namibian capital, Windhoek."We're thrilled to have received this news," said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. "We've already begun laying the groundwork in several of our target countries and are in discussions with various parties including civil aviation authorities to get these new routes up and running as soon as possible."The airline was also awarded five additional frequencies on its recently launched Mauritius route, meaning that the airline could potentially offer daily flights.FlySafair says it expects all permissions and logistical considerations to have been resolved at least by September, allowing it to begin flights to the new destinations.The airline has undergone a period of rapid growth over the past 10 months, adding a number of new aircraft to its operating fleet and hiring many new staff members to accommodate this expansion. The airline is poised to add three aircraft to its schedule before the end of March and these will ultimately be used to operate these new routes.Said Gordon: "It is always exciting introducing new routes. We look forward to offering our low fares to these additional routes, and to forging stronger links with our neighbours."South African airlines Airlink and South African Airways already have daily flights between Johannesburg and Harare.