Mwonzora's councillor admits his local authority has failed residents

by Staff reporter
20 mins ago
Kwekwe City Councillor Joshua Tinago has said the local authority has failed to deliver good service to residents and has nothing positive to show for its five year term which ends in a few months.

Speaking at a full council meeting recently, Tinago said evidence of council's failure is characterised by poor service delivery in the city.

He added that council has failed to purchase equipment which would go a long way in improving service.

"For the past five years we have been here and our term is now nearing an end and there is nothing to show for it. There is no service delivery to speak of. We have been calling on council to purchase service delivery vehicles but nothing of the sort happened. The available machinery is broken down and it leaves a lot to be desired," he said.

Tinago was making a contribution on the need for council to have an extended works council meeting to discussing service delivery issues at committee level.

He however, said it was pointless to have the instead of discussing the purchase of much needed machinery.

"We are talking about having an extended works council meeting that is very noble. However, I think it would be more ideal to have that meeting which will be discussing about the purchasing of equipment. It's pointless to have that meeting without the availability of machinery," he said.

Councillor Melody Chingarande said given the deterioration of service delivery in the city, the extended works council meeting was needed as a matter of urgency.

"I think every councillor here will concur that we need to have an extended works council meeting as a matter of urgency. Our roads are in a poor state, there is poor service delivery, before being councillors we are residents first and this poor service delivery is equally affecting each and every one of us including management," she said.

Works Chairperson Councillor Mercy Ranga concurred with the councillors adding it is also an opportunity to hold a strategic meeting.



Source - NewZimbabwe

