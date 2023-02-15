ZANU PF National political commissar on the run

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF national youth political commissar Tsungai Makumbe is on police wanted list after he allegedly bashed a top cop.

Makumbe was issued a warrant of arrest last week by a Concession magistrate after he defaulted court.Allegations are that sometime in December last year Makumbe had a misunderstanding with an Assistant Inspector in Chiweshe over smooth flow of traffic and he physically assaulted the cop.Meanwhile, Makumbe has a record of violence since he is in a habit of assaulting people using a political jacket.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com