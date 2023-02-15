Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU PF National political commissar on the run

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Tsungai Makumbe in blue
ZANU PF national youth political commissar Tsungai Makumbe is on police wanted list after he allegedly bashed a top cop.


Makumbe was issued a warrant of arrest last week by a Concession magistrate  after he defaulted court.

Allegations are that sometime in December last year Makumbe had a misunderstanding with an Assistant Inspector in Chiweshe over smooth flow of traffic and he physically assaulted the cop.

Meanwhile, Makumbe has a record of violence since he is in a habit of assaulting people using a political jacket.

Source - Byo24News

