ZANU PF National political commissar on the run
Tsungai Makumbe in blue
ZANU PF national youth political commissar Tsungai Makumbe is on police wanted list after he allegedly bashed a top cop.
Makumbe was issued a warrant of arrest last week by a Concession magistrate after he defaulted court.
Allegations are that sometime in December last year Makumbe had a misunderstanding with an Assistant Inspector in Chiweshe over smooth flow of traffic and he physically assaulted the cop.
Meanwhile, Makumbe has a record of violence since he is in a habit of assaulting people using a political jacket.
Source - Byo24News