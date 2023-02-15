Unclaimed accident body at Bindura hospital

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Bindura hospital is in possession of an unclaimed body of an unknown female adult since last year.

The now deceased was a pedestrian when she was hit by a motorist at the 92km peg along Harare - Mukumbura road on 28 0ctober 2022 at 0020hrs while intending to cross the road and died on spot.The accident scene was attended by Bindura Traffic and conveyed the body to Bindura hospital where it is being held.Effort have been made to establish the deceased relatives but nothing materialised.The now deceased is of medium built, approximately 1.6 metres tall, brown in complexion and had short hair, on the day of her death she was wearing on a faded pair of jeans and a black top and a khakhi jacket, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.