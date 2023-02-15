Teacher threatens to axe headmaster

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Kachimana primary school in Mudzi on Tuesday when a teacher threatened to axe his headmaster over a register.

Takuranashe Mbulawa (44) appeared before Mutoko Magistrate Elijah Sibanda yesterday who slapped him with $30000 fine for his actions.Prosecutors told the court that on February 14 Mbulawa came to work late and saw his superiors Tendai Nyambuya (43) school head together with his deputy Theresa Mazana seated in the Head's office.Mbulawa took the staff attendance register and falsely booked his time in.The head observed the anomaly and wrote a negative comment.The convict saw the comment and was angered by the comment.The head had a meeting with the District Schools Inspector (DSI) and the convict tried to join the meeting but was given marching orders by the inspector.Soon after the departure of the DSI Mbalawa came armed with an axe and threatened to axe the school head.Teachers who were in the Head's office fled from the scene and it took the bravery of the deputy school head who managed to disarm Mbalawa.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Mbalawa.