Cattle rustler jailed 18 years

A notorious Mudzi cattle rustler was sentenced to 18 years in jail by Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda yesterday.Thomas Chingate (21) pleaded guilty to six counts of stock theft.Prosecutor Richard Mbambe told that court that on February 12 Chingate was caught selling cattle in Mukomeka village without police clearance.He told the police that on February 1 he unlawfully took a black ox that belonged to Panashe Madzengerere to his own possession.Chingate went on to unlawfully take one black steer that belonged to Richard Gore.He also unlawfully took another bull in Nyakarire village in Mutoko that belonged to Rosemary Mudavanhu and he went on to steal a bull that belonged to Pedzisai Gusha in Mutoko.On February 4 Chingate unlawfully took a black heifer that belonged to Progress Masimbe.