Shock as blood oozes from the ground

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Mabvuku residents are in shock following the mysterious flow of blood in a drainage canal recently.

The blood is seen springing from the ground and no plausible reason has been given for this phenomenon.Residents in the area suggested different reasons to such an unnatural act.One resident who chose anonymity to comment said, "This is the work of the gods protesting to the amount of bloodshed in this area due to the robberies and murders in this area".While other blamed it on prostitution, there is still no amicable explanation to the bizarre development in the area.