Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man chases wife away from home for attending church

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A 61-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man is on the run after he allegedly chased his wife away from their matrimonial home for attending  a local apostolic (Mwazha) church.


The matter came to light at Concession  magistrates court yesterday where Brighton Chingwaru defaulted court there by prompting Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware to issue him a warrant of arrest.

The state led by Precious  Khanye alleged  that on April 22, 2021 Chingwaru's wife Editor Zimidzi (54) was granted a protection  order against the accused.

The protection order stated that Chingwaru should not harass his wife in anyway.

On January 1 the wife was coming from church around 11pm and her husband became furious after claimimg that he had warned her not to go to Mwazha church before.

Chingwaru insulted his wife before chasing her away there by violating the protection  order.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Students from JA Zimbabwe Win 2023 De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Shock as blood oozes from the ground

5 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

7 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Passion Java accused of ordering mistress to abort pregnancy

7 hrs ago | 998 Views

Transport operators, ZRP on 'warpath'

7 hrs ago | 802 Views

Dynamos, Caps United shut out of CAF's multi-million dollar Super League project

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

Plans to revive Kariba tourism set in motion

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

MP fumes over delayed construction of Vungu Dam

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Former UZ Vice Chancellor cleared of fraud

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife vomits in court, trial deferred

7 hrs ago | 608 Views

Beitbridge armed robber dies

7 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa expected to gazette the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission elimitation report

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

'Police refuse to co-operate in fatal accident probe'

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Police move to clamp down on bus operators

7 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe nurses' practicing certificate fees up 150%

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up commission of inquiry on exam

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bogus 'Police Officers' up for robbery

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa warns journalists

7 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe issues floods alert as heavy weekend rains expected

7 hrs ago | 468 Views

4 000 new Zesa transformers to light up more areas

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

Spotlight on slay queens, sex trafficking in Diaspora

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Farmers defend raw sugar price increase

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

EU to ban petrol, diesel cars by 2035

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwean fighter aims to earn Vegas win

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 18 years

17 hrs ago | 666 Views

Pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

17 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Teacher threatens to axe headmaster

17 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Unclaimed accident body at Bindura hospital

17 hrs ago | 339 Views

PHOTOS: Kombi accident several injured

19 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Shock as Chamisa acquires surveillance equipment to spy on CCC officials

20 hrs ago | 3391 Views

ZANU PF National political commissar on the run

20 hrs ago | 4043 Views

Zimbabwe-based Indian millionaire acquitted

16 Feb 2023 at 06:57hrs | 8528 Views

Mwonzora's councillor admits his local authority has failed residents

16 Feb 2023 at 05:44hrs | 764 Views

SA's FlySafair gets nod for daily flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Harare

16 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1693 Views

Minister vows to end schools uniform monopoly after MPs outcry

16 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1545 Views

Botswana threatens to sever ties with diamond giant De Beers

16 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 1212 Views

Chamisa's activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora off the hook

16 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 572 Views

Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to take UN's advice

16 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 2526 Views

Minister berates Zimbabwe's 'useless' professors

16 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 2459 Views

Expelled UZ SRC secretary general claims to being persecuted for supporting Chanisa

16 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 533 Views

Polygamist kills wife over infidelity allegations

16 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 1261 Views

Mudawarima steps down as Zimbabwe Olympic Committee CEO

16 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 135 Views

Zimbabwean court acquits Indian business mogul

16 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 155 Views

Tsvangirai's son denies Zanu-PF links

16 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 787 Views

Woman kills son (3) at shrine

16 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 459 Views

Date set for delimitation court case

16 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 355 Views

Govt defends US$88 million Mbudzi interchange loan deal

16 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 445 Views

Zimbabwe records world's highest food inflation

16 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 461 Views

Mnangagwa, Kagame to headline top digital Summit in Victoria Falls

16 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 300 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days