Man chases wife away from home for attending church

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 61-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man is on the run after he allegedly chased his wife away from their matrimonial home for attending a local apostolic (Mwazha) church.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates court yesterday where Brighton Chingwaru defaulted court there by prompting Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware to issue him a warrant of arrest.The state led by Precious Khanye alleged that on April 22, 2021 Chingwaru's wife Editor Zimidzi (54) was granted a protection order against the accused.The protection order stated that Chingwaru should not harass his wife in anyway.On January 1 the wife was coming from church around 11pm and her husband became furious after claimimg that he had warned her not to go to Mwazha church before.Chingwaru insulted his wife before chasing her away there by violating the protection order.