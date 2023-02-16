ZANU PF youth boss causes chaos

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF national youth political commissar Tsungai Makumbe has been accused of causing unnecessary confusion in his political district Mazowe.Sources who spoke to Bulawayo24.com said Makumbe caused unnecessary mayhem on Sunday at their inter-district meeting at Nzvimbo Growth point in Chiweshe."Makumbe is trying to run the district individually using a national post which is wrong, on our last meeting he hired buses for all four constituencies at the eleventh hour after Members of Parliament (MPs) had sourced trucks to ferry supporters," said a source who spoke in confidentiality."There was cost involved for the trucks and coming on the eleventh hour forcing supporters into his hired buses was not mature as some supporters refused to board his buses."Another source said Makumbe should have asked the Secretary for Transport first before supplying the buses at the eleventh hour."Our party is structural why did he come at the eleventh hour when all the logistics had been put in place, instead he should have followed the procedure before exposing the party in such a manner," she said.Contacted for comment Makumbe did not pick his calls and repeated efforts were futile.However, a political analyst Moses Gunguvu said Makumbe is a chancer with no political experience."There is a serious problem in ZANU PF Makumbe is a chancer who got a top position by money because he cannot read or write and that is very dangerous for the ruling party because he is failing to do his duties hence his deputy is doing a double job," Gunguvu said.