Irrigation centre pivot boxes thieves nabbed at bar

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two suspected irrigation equipment thieves were caught unaware by the police while drinking at a local bar in Concession.The matter came to light yesterday at Concession magistrate where Michael Saizi (35) and Crispen Gomera (48) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware granted the duo $30000 bail each.The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on December 11 last year the duo pounced on Glenbrook farm in Glendale and stole two irrigation Centre pivot boxes and a 10-meter-long armoured cable and loaded it in a Silver Honda Fit registration number AEJ 7356 before going to a local bar in Concession.The alert police acted swiftly to the report and caught the two drinking beer at the bar.The matter continues on February 23.