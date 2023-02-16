News / National
Irrigation centre pivot boxes thieves nabbed at bar
3 hrs ago | Views
Two suspected irrigation equipment thieves were caught unaware by the police while drinking at a local bar in Concession.
The matter came to light yesterday at Concession magistrate where Michael Saizi (35) and Crispen Gomera (48) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.
Nembaware granted the duo $30000 bail each.
The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on December 11 last year the duo pounced on Glenbrook farm in Glendale and stole two irrigation Centre pivot boxes and a 10-meter-long armoured cable and loaded it in a Silver Honda Fit registration number AEJ 7356 before going to a local bar in Concession.
The alert police acted swiftly to the report and caught the two drinking beer at the bar.
The matter continues on February 23.
The matter came to light yesterday at Concession magistrate where Michael Saizi (35) and Crispen Gomera (48) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.
Nembaware granted the duo $30000 bail each.
The alert police acted swiftly to the report and caught the two drinking beer at the bar.
The matter continues on February 23.
Source - Byo24News