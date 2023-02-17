Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Beitbridge armed robber escaped from Chikurubi'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
AN armed robber who was subjected to mob justice at the hands of Beitbridge residents this week is a hardened criminal who broke out from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in November last year.

Mhikia Pirikisi of Farm 159 Dewure Small Scale Farms near Tirizi School in Gutu, was serving a four-and-half year term for armed robbery when he escaped from prison three months ago.

When he was arrested in Beitbridge, Pirikisi misled the police into believing he was Hendrik Nyathi, but an investigation by this publication helped police confirm he was a jail breaker.

As of yesterday, Pirikisi had been at large for 97 days with just 167 days left of his jail term following his conviction in Harare for case number CRB R156/18.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi yesterday confirmed Pirikisi was a jail breaker.

"It is the duty of ZPCS to ensure that inmates  awaiting trial and convicted do not escape from lawful custody. Nonetheless some offenders sometimes employ various methods to find themselves out of confinement before finalisation of their sentences or other circumstances requiring them to be detained," Khanyezi said.

"We would like to assure society that as a correctional institution, we remain committed to our mandate as provided by the Constitution of Zimbabwe to ensure that those behind the walls are incarcerated, rehabilitated and are reintegrated into respective communities,."

Pirikisi yesterday appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate Innocent Bepura, where he pleaded guilty to charges of robbing Nigel Mazhanara of Beitbridge US$30 000 and R50 000.

He also faces attempted murder charges.

He is expected back in court on Monday when prosecutor Tsitsi Mutukwa will produce Mazhanara's medical affidavit.

Source - newsday

Comments

Am looking for toyota 3l or 5l engine


Must Read

Mnangagwa accused of 'constitutional delinquency'

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Bad news for errant driving schools

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF smells victory in Manicaland

17 Feb 2023 at 20:55hrs | 1436 Views

Lecturer resigns after sleazy video leak

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 2811 Views

Man stabbed at funeral

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1518 Views

Pastor faces sex worker murder charge

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1547 Views

Valentine's Day turned nasty for lovebirds

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1666 Views

Wife flogs rival for dating husband

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1196 Views

Mnangagwa flies out again

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 833 Views

Boyfriend killed as lovers are ambushed

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 559 Views

Irrigation centre pivot boxes thieves nabbed at bar

17 Feb 2023 at 15:12hrs | 659 Views

18 Binga schools post 0% pass rate and Zanu PF post 80% rural vote regardless - thx to voter rigging mastery

17 Feb 2023 at 15:02hrs | 510 Views

Pay our soccer referees well

17 Feb 2023 at 14:50hrs | 145 Views

Spar Zimbabwe should take full responsibility for heinous murder of its employee!

17 Feb 2023 at 14:48hrs | 1194 Views

Peace expert exhorts journalists to responsible reporting

17 Feb 2023 at 14:44hrs | 107 Views

ZANU PF youth boss causes chaos

17 Feb 2023 at 14:42hrs | 789 Views

Man chases wife away from home for attending church

17 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 2152 Views

Students from JA Zimbabwe Win 2023 De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award

17 Feb 2023 at 06:47hrs | 385 Views

Shock as blood oozes from the ground

17 Feb 2023 at 06:23hrs | 4266 Views

Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 2010 Views

Passion Java accused of ordering mistress to abort pregnancy

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 1534 Views

Transport operators, ZRP on 'warpath'

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1355 Views

Dynamos, Caps United shut out of CAF's multi-million dollar Super League project

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1000 Views

Plans to revive Kariba tourism set in motion

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 318 Views

MP fumes over delayed construction of Vungu Dam

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 422 Views

Former UZ Vice Chancellor cleared of fraud

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 1331 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife vomits in court, trial deferred

17 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 998 Views

Beitbridge armed robber dies

17 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa expected to gazette the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission elimitation report

17 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 992 Views

'Police refuse to co-operate in fatal accident probe'

17 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 548 Views

Police move to clamp down on bus operators

17 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 222 Views

Zimbabwe nurses' practicing certificate fees up 150%

17 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 1052 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up commission of inquiry on exam

17 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 215 Views

Bogus 'Police Officers' up for robbery

17 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 287 Views

Mnangagwa warns journalists

17 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 477 Views

Zimbabwe issues floods alert as heavy weekend rains expected

17 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 722 Views

4 000 new Zesa transformers to light up more areas

17 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 238 Views

Spotlight on slay queens, sex trafficking in Diaspora

17 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 455 Views

Farmers defend raw sugar price increase

17 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 221 Views

EU to ban petrol, diesel cars by 2035

17 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 432 Views

Zimbabwean fighter aims to earn Vegas win

16 Feb 2023 at 19:59hrs | 311 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 18 years

16 Feb 2023 at 19:04hrs | 1033 Views

Pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

16 Feb 2023 at 18:57hrs | 2037 Views

Teacher threatens to axe headmaster

16 Feb 2023 at 18:16hrs | 3787 Views

Unclaimed accident body at Bindura hospital

16 Feb 2023 at 18:09hrs | 368 Views

PHOTOS: Kombi accident several injured

16 Feb 2023 at 16:10hrs | 1810 Views

Shock as Chamisa acquires surveillance equipment to spy on CCC officials

16 Feb 2023 at 15:37hrs | 3998 Views

ZANU PF National political commissar on the run

16 Feb 2023 at 15:20hrs | 5042 Views

Zimbabwe-based Indian millionaire acquitted

16 Feb 2023 at 06:57hrs | 12132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days