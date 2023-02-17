Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bad news for errant driving schools

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
DRIVING Schools not complying with regulations set down by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), now come under the spotlight after the council this week started an inspection, giving the non-compliant a deadline to fix deficiencies, but closing down the worst.

The blitz has started in Harare and will spread to other provinces in the coming weeks.

There are about 700 driving schools registered with the TSCZ, with around half operating in Harare.

So far, the inspection team set up by the Traffic Safety Council has inspected 38 driving schools in the city, just over 10 percent.

The inspection covers all requirements for registration, some general for all businesses and some particular extra rules for driving schools. These include NSSA registration, Zimra registration, learner's liability insurance, general insurance and availability of suitable offices.

Few meet all the requirements, and especially the general business requirements of Zimra and NSSA registration.

TSCZ is legally mandated to de-register all non-compliant and bogus driving schools and instructors and cause their arrest to ensure safety on the roads.

TSCZ managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa outlined the inspection programme yesterday.

"The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe has embarked on a blitz of inspecting driving school standards across Zimbabwe. The exercise started in Harare on Monday, and will cascade to other cities.

"The blitz seeks to ensure compliance, as well as making sure that student drivers are well trained and are not prejudiced by bogus and non-compliant driving schools.

"This is part of our broader efforts to improve road safety on our roads. As we undertake the exercise, depending on the degree and nature of non- compliance, we are giving non-compliant driving schools limited timeframes in which to comply.

"But, where we believe the level of non-compliance so warrants, we will not hesitate to withdraw operating certificates and deregister those that have serious deficiencies," he said.

He said after the exercise, they were going to submit a list of driving schools which are in compliance with the set out regulations to the Vehicle Inspection Department and those not on the list will not be allowed to send their learner drivers to the department, so discouraging learner drivers from using inadequate driving schools.

Mr Munodawafa said as TSCZ babwe, their vision was for Zimbabwe to produce competent drivers.

"We believe what we are witnessing on our roads with regards to drivers disregarding traffic laws could be a reflection of laxity in the driver training programme itself. We will therefore leave no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure total compliance with our registration requirements.

"In view of the foregoing, this statement is issued to encourage driving schools throughout Zimbabwe to fully comply with their registration obligations.

"We also wish to point out that while this is an initial phase, the exercise will be sustained and inspections will be carried randomly at least quarterly. For the avoidance of doubt, those driving schools that repeatedly fall short of requirements may not be allowed to renew their certificates of operation," he said.

The council would continue to conduct regular spot checks at existing and newly-established driving schools to flush out bogus ones.

The council is seriously concerned with the rampant mushrooming of unregistered driving schools and warned that the culprits will be brought to book.

Unregistered driving schools and instructors have also been blamed for fuelling carnage on the country's highways.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Bad, #News, #School

Comments

Am looking for toyota 3l or 5l engine


Must Read

Mnangagwa accused of 'constitutional delinquency'

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Beitbridge armed robber escaped from Chikurubi'

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zanu-PF smells victory in Manicaland

17 Feb 2023 at 20:55hrs | 1436 Views

Lecturer resigns after sleazy video leak

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 2811 Views

Man stabbed at funeral

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1518 Views

Pastor faces sex worker murder charge

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1547 Views

Valentine's Day turned nasty for lovebirds

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1666 Views

Wife flogs rival for dating husband

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1196 Views

Mnangagwa flies out again

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 833 Views

Boyfriend killed as lovers are ambushed

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 559 Views

Irrigation centre pivot boxes thieves nabbed at bar

17 Feb 2023 at 15:12hrs | 659 Views

18 Binga schools post 0% pass rate and Zanu PF post 80% rural vote regardless - thx to voter rigging mastery

17 Feb 2023 at 15:02hrs | 510 Views

Pay our soccer referees well

17 Feb 2023 at 14:50hrs | 145 Views

Spar Zimbabwe should take full responsibility for heinous murder of its employee!

17 Feb 2023 at 14:48hrs | 1194 Views

Peace expert exhorts journalists to responsible reporting

17 Feb 2023 at 14:44hrs | 107 Views

ZANU PF youth boss causes chaos

17 Feb 2023 at 14:42hrs | 789 Views

Man chases wife away from home for attending church

17 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 2152 Views

Students from JA Zimbabwe Win 2023 De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award

17 Feb 2023 at 06:47hrs | 385 Views

Shock as blood oozes from the ground

17 Feb 2023 at 06:23hrs | 4266 Views

Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 2010 Views

Passion Java accused of ordering mistress to abort pregnancy

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 1534 Views

Transport operators, ZRP on 'warpath'

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1355 Views

Dynamos, Caps United shut out of CAF's multi-million dollar Super League project

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1000 Views

Plans to revive Kariba tourism set in motion

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 318 Views

MP fumes over delayed construction of Vungu Dam

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 422 Views

Former UZ Vice Chancellor cleared of fraud

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 1331 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife vomits in court, trial deferred

17 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 998 Views

Beitbridge armed robber dies

17 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa expected to gazette the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission elimitation report

17 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 992 Views

'Police refuse to co-operate in fatal accident probe'

17 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 548 Views

Police move to clamp down on bus operators

17 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 222 Views

Zimbabwe nurses' practicing certificate fees up 150%

17 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 1052 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up commission of inquiry on exam

17 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 215 Views

Bogus 'Police Officers' up for robbery

17 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 287 Views

Mnangagwa warns journalists

17 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 477 Views

Zimbabwe issues floods alert as heavy weekend rains expected

17 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 722 Views

4 000 new Zesa transformers to light up more areas

17 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 238 Views

Spotlight on slay queens, sex trafficking in Diaspora

17 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 455 Views

Farmers defend raw sugar price increase

17 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 221 Views

EU to ban petrol, diesel cars by 2035

17 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 432 Views

Zimbabwean fighter aims to earn Vegas win

16 Feb 2023 at 19:59hrs | 311 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 18 years

16 Feb 2023 at 19:04hrs | 1033 Views

Pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

16 Feb 2023 at 18:57hrs | 2037 Views

Teacher threatens to axe headmaster

16 Feb 2023 at 18:16hrs | 3787 Views

Unclaimed accident body at Bindura hospital

16 Feb 2023 at 18:09hrs | 368 Views

PHOTOS: Kombi accident several injured

16 Feb 2023 at 16:10hrs | 1810 Views

Shock as Chamisa acquires surveillance equipment to spy on CCC officials

16 Feb 2023 at 15:37hrs | 3998 Views

ZANU PF National political commissar on the run

16 Feb 2023 at 15:20hrs | 5042 Views

Zimbabwe-based Indian millionaire acquitted

16 Feb 2023 at 06:57hrs | 12132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days