Prisoner escapes from jail

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 20-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man currently serving a jail term at Mazowe escaped from prison after observing that prison officers were not viglant.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates court on Friday where Blessing Mariti apprared before magistrate Joshua Nembawari on escaping a lawful custody charge.He was slapped with one year jail term for his shenanigans.In his defense he told the magistrate that since it is raining he wanted to get gumboots ,soap and a towel hence he did not escape."Your worship I just wanted to pick gumboots,soap and my towel I did not escape as such," Mariti said.Prosecutors said on December 21 Mariti was in company of other inmates at Mazowe Prison dog kennels conducting general cleaning.He hatched a plan to escape and he escaped.A prison officer Tinashe Mudanwa discovered that Mariti had escaped and teamed up with other officers who searched for him and found him kilometers away.He was arrested by another prison officer Stewart Ruwona.