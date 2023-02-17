Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prisoner escapes from jail

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A 20-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man currently serving a jail term at Mazowe escaped from prison after observing that prison officers were not   viglant.


The matter came to light at Concession magistrates court on Friday where Blessing Mariti apprared before magistrate Joshua Nembawari on escaping a lawful custody charge.

He was slapped with one year jail term for his shenanigans. 

In his defense he told the magistrate that since it is raining he wanted to get gumboots ,soap and a towel hence he did not escape.

"Your worship I just wanted to pick gumboots,soap and my towel I did not escape as such," Mariti said.

Prosecutors said on December 21 Mariti was in company of other inmates at Mazowe Prison dog kennels conducting general cleaning.

He hatched a plan to escape and he escaped.

A prison officer Tinashe Mudanwa discovered that Mariti had escaped and teamed up with other officers who searched for him and found him kilometers away.

He was arrested by another prison officer Stewart Ruwona.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Am looking for toyota 3l or 5l engine


Must Read

We need tractors for profitable farming

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Gold dealer bashed to death

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'constitutional delinquency'

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Bad news for errant driving schools

13 hrs ago | 477 Views

'Beitbridge armed robber escaped from Chikurubi'

13 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zanu-PF smells victory in Manicaland

17 Feb 2023 at 20:55hrs | 1580 Views

Lecturer resigns after sleazy video leak

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 3121 Views

Man stabbed at funeral

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1686 Views

Pastor faces sex worker murder charge

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1730 Views

Valentine's Day turned nasty for lovebirds

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1766 Views

Wife flogs rival for dating husband

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1257 Views

Mnangagwa flies out again

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 855 Views

Boyfriend killed as lovers are ambushed

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 622 Views

Irrigation centre pivot boxes thieves nabbed at bar

17 Feb 2023 at 15:12hrs | 691 Views

18 Binga schools post 0% pass rate and Zanu PF post 80% rural vote regardless - thx to voter rigging mastery

17 Feb 2023 at 15:02hrs | 535 Views

Pay our soccer referees well

17 Feb 2023 at 14:50hrs | 149 Views

Spar Zimbabwe should take full responsibility for heinous murder of its employee!

17 Feb 2023 at 14:48hrs | 1278 Views

Peace expert exhorts journalists to responsible reporting

17 Feb 2023 at 14:44hrs | 114 Views

ZANU PF youth boss causes chaos

17 Feb 2023 at 14:42hrs | 809 Views

Man chases wife away from home for attending church

17 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 2184 Views

Students from JA Zimbabwe Win 2023 De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award

17 Feb 2023 at 06:47hrs | 388 Views

Shock as blood oozes from the ground

17 Feb 2023 at 06:23hrs | 4361 Views

Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 2031 Views

Passion Java accused of ordering mistress to abort pregnancy

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 1562 Views

Transport operators, ZRP on 'warpath'

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1366 Views

Dynamos, Caps United shut out of CAF's multi-million dollar Super League project

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1018 Views

Plans to revive Kariba tourism set in motion

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 321 Views

MP fumes over delayed construction of Vungu Dam

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 432 Views

Former UZ Vice Chancellor cleared of fraud

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 1386 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife vomits in court, trial deferred

17 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1011 Views

Beitbridge armed robber dies

17 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1230 Views

Mnangagwa expected to gazette the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission elimitation report

17 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1014 Views

'Police refuse to co-operate in fatal accident probe'

17 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 554 Views

Police move to clamp down on bus operators

17 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 225 Views

Zimbabwe nurses' practicing certificate fees up 150%

17 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 1107 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up commission of inquiry on exam

17 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 216 Views

Bogus 'Police Officers' up for robbery

17 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 291 Views

Mnangagwa warns journalists

17 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 500 Views

Zimbabwe issues floods alert as heavy weekend rains expected

17 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 733 Views

4 000 new Zesa transformers to light up more areas

17 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 245 Views

Spotlight on slay queens, sex trafficking in Diaspora

17 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 470 Views

Farmers defend raw sugar price increase

17 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 224 Views

EU to ban petrol, diesel cars by 2035

17 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 441 Views

Zimbabwean fighter aims to earn Vegas win

16 Feb 2023 at 19:59hrs | 313 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 18 years

16 Feb 2023 at 19:04hrs | 1042 Views

Pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

16 Feb 2023 at 18:57hrs | 2047 Views

Teacher threatens to axe headmaster

16 Feb 2023 at 18:16hrs | 3912 Views

Unclaimed accident body at Bindura hospital

16 Feb 2023 at 18:09hrs | 368 Views

PHOTOS: Kombi accident several injured

16 Feb 2023 at 16:10hrs | 1821 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days