Gold dealer bashed to death

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two illegal gold miners are in soup after they allegedly bashed an unknown gold dealer to death in Mazowe.

Partson Mushokoli (29) and Samson Masiya (37) have since been arrested on the murder case.Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Mazowe and we have since arrested two suspects who allegedly bashed the deceased over fake gold dispute," Mundembe said.It is alleged that on February 10 the duo approached the now deceased with a fake gold weighing 13,3 grammes.When the duo discovered that that their scam had been discovered they became violent and the deceased's colleagues fled from the scene.The suspects assaulted the dealer with wooden logs and he died on the spot.Police warned people to desist from violence.