Man kills neighbour with hoe handle

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago
A 29-YEAR-OLD Mudzi man who allegedly killed his neighbour with a hoe handle was nabbed and dragged to Mutoko magistrates courts on Friday.


Lickson Tsaboka was not asked to plead to a murder charge before magistrate Elijah Sibanda.

He was advised to apply for bail at High Court and remanded in custody.

The state led by Nathan Majuru alleged on February 2 the suspect pounced on Stubborn Chikira and assaulted him all over the body with a hoe handle.

He assaulted him claiming that he caused the death of his relative before.

Chikira succumbed to the injuries of the assault.

Source - Byo24News

