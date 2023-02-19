News / National
Man kills neighbour with hoe handle
1 hr ago | Views
A 29-YEAR-OLD Mudzi man who allegedly killed his neighbour with a hoe handle was nabbed and dragged to Mutoko magistrates courts on Friday.
Lickson Tsaboka was not asked to plead to a murder charge before magistrate Elijah Sibanda.
He was advised to apply for bail at High Court and remanded in custody.
The state led by Nathan Majuru alleged on February 2 the suspect pounced on Stubborn Chikira and assaulted him all over the body with a hoe handle.
He assaulted him claiming that he caused the death of his relative before.
Chikira succumbed to the injuries of the assault.
Lickson Tsaboka was not asked to plead to a murder charge before magistrate Elijah Sibanda.
He was advised to apply for bail at High Court and remanded in custody.
The state led by Nathan Majuru alleged on February 2 the suspect pounced on Stubborn Chikira and assaulted him all over the body with a hoe handle.
He assaulted him claiming that he caused the death of his relative before.
Chikira succumbed to the injuries of the assault.
Source - Byo24News