WATCH: Robert Mugabe jnr appears in court for US$12 000 property damage

by Mandla Ndlovu

Robert Mugabe Jnr has arrived at the Harare magistrates court facing allegations of malicious damage to property.



He was arrested on Sunday for allegedly destroying cars and property in Avondale, where he was attending a party.#GetThePicture #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/fUUmQYd7mX — ZTN (@ZTNPrime) February 20, 2023

The late President Robert Mugabe's son Robert Mugabe Jnr has appeared at the Harare magistrates court on allegations of malicious damage to property.According to state media, Mugabe Jnr was arrested on Sunday for allegedly destroying cars and property in Avondale, Harare where he was attending a party.He was arrested and detained at Avondale Police Station.In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed that Robert Tinotenda Mugabe (Junior) (31) has been arrested on Malicious Damage to Property allegations after a complaint by his friend Nikatazo Sindiso (31) that he destroyed property worth USD12 000.00 at house number 3A Verdi Lane, Strathaven, Harare.Watch the video of his arrival in court below: