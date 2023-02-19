Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop flees from security roadblock

by Simbarashe Sithole in Concesion
An unlicensed  Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer who fled from a roadblock along Harare-Mukumbura road while clad in police uniform driving a Toyota Wish with seven passengers on board has been dragged to Concession magistrates courts today.


Felix Nyakurerwa (36) who works at ZRP Protection Unit in Harare appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

The state alleged on December 3 Nyakurerwa was stopped by his collegues at the 40 kilometre  peg along Harare-Mukumbura highway while driving his black Toyota Wish registration  number AEO2478 with seven passangerson board.

He briefly stopped and was asked to produce his identification card and he sped off.

One of the officers made a chase and caught him at Mazowe bus stop where he arrested him.

The matter continues on February  28.

Source - Byo24News

