BREAKING: Mnangagwa gazettes ZEC final Delimitation Report

by Mandla Ndlovu
32 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gazetted the Final Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Report that was handed to him by the Commission Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba earlier this month.

The gazetting was confirmed by the government spokesperson Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana who posted on Twitter that, "His Excellency President @edmnangagwa received the Final Delimitation and has sent it for gazetting (sic)."
Earlier today ZEC deputy chair Rodney Simukai Kiwa told reporters at the UNDP offices in Harare the delimitation report will be gazetted today.

Kiwa was speaking at an event where Japan donated US$1.44 million through the UNDP to support ZEC capacity building. UN Resident coordinator Edward Kallon and Japanese ambassador Satoshi Tanaka attended the function.

"This financial support will assist the commission to fulfil its constitutional mandate which is critical in consolidating democracy in the country," Kiwa said. "I can say to you the gazette will be coming out this afternoon."



Source - Byo24News

