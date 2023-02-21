Sex-starved man plucks off bar lady's teeth

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Rosa Business Centre, Chiweshe where Tanyaradzwa Mukombeza head buttered a bar lady after being denied sex and plucked her teeth off.The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday where Mukombeza appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.He pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to February 23 for sentencing.The prosecutor Tanatswa Chingono told the court that on February 17 Mukombeza bought one beer from Happiness Alfonso (24).After the drink he started demanding sex and she refused.He became violent and severely assaulted the bar lady who lost two upper teeth in the process.