BREAKING: ESKOM appoints new CEO..as loadshedding rages on

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Eskom has announced the appointment of Calib Cassim as Interim Group Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.According to a press statement, Cassim will lead the Eskom management team until further notice.He was appointed as Eskom's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in November 2018 after serving as Acting CFO from July 2017.Cassim's appointment comes a day after the power utility announced its board had reached a mutual agreement that the notice period of chief executive Andre De Ruyter had been curtailed to 28 February.He is a registered Chartered Accountant (SA) and holds a master's degree in Business Leadership (MBL).With over 20 years of service in Eskom, his qualifications and extensive experience have provided Cassim with a deep understanding and appreciation of the Eskom business and the electricity industry, especially regarding the challenges facing the financing of operations and future expansion of the industry.