WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson takes India by storm

by Mandla Ndlovu

Ambassador Dr. Edd Branson and the Jesus Church have filled up a prayer mountain in India where thousands gathered for a service with Ambassador Edd Branson.Commenting on the India excursion Prophet Edd Branson said "Amazing time at the newly Constructed JESUS CHURCH prayer mountain INDIA with my son @prophet_dinesh_branson Taking the time to pray for the thousands that have gathered here."Multitudes gathered for prayer and baptism service which was held in Kadappa India.Kadapa is a city in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh, India. It is located in the Rayalaseema region, and is the district headquarters of YSR Kadapa district. As of the 2022 Census of India, the city had a population of 466,000,a 2.42% increase from 2021.It is located 8 kilometres (5.0 mi) south of the Penna River. The city is surrounded on three sides by the Nallamala and Palkonda Hills lying on the tectonic landscape between the Eastern and Western ghats. Black and Red ferrous soils occupy the region. The city is nicknamed "Gadapa" ('threshold') since it is the gateway from the west to the hills of Tirumala.Jesus Church resident Pastor for India Prophet Dinesh Branson urged people to attend the Jesus Church and witness the hand of God in their lives.Watch video below: