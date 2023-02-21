Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF bouyant ahead of elections

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MASSIVE turnout in the ongoing Zanu-PF cell verification programme points to a landslide victory for the ruling party in the forthcoming elections, a senior official has said.

Addressing a press conference in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa said the cell and village verification programme affords the party an opportunity to get a true reflection of the support that it enjoys.

The authenticity of cells that will come out of the exercise will then lead to the formulation of a voters' roll to be used when the party goes to primary elections.

"We have a cell verification exercise which is taking place in all provinces. We are working frantically to ensure that people register to vote. We are very happy with the outcome from our teams and the numbers which are responding to our voter registration drive are huge.

"We are having a huge voter registration drive, it's an indication of what is going to come out in the elections," Mutsvangwa said.

He said the party is dealing with statistical figures while the opposition party the CCC is setting up its structures on social media, an indication of the gulf between the two parties. On the recently gazetted Delimitation report, Mutsvangwa said the election date is imminent and the processes underway show the vibrancy of the country's democracy.

"The Delimitation report, we are happy that the President gazetted it, it means the election date is imminent. The process showed the vibrancy of the country's democracy, as a party we endorse what the President did," he said.

On the Private Voluntary Organisations Bill (PVO), Mutsvangwa said there is gnashing of teeth within Non-Governmental Organisations as they have been interfering with the country's electoral processes.

"The PVO Bill has seen non-governmental organisations quaking, this shows that Zimbabwe is on the right path, these organisations have been interfering with our electoral processes."

"If NGOs cannot build US economies, why do you think they can build our economy, they are witches of the night and they have no business teaching us about democracy," he said.

The revolutionary party is targeting more than five million votes in the forthcoming elections for a landslide victory.

Over the last few years, the party has embarked on a number of programmes to empower communities while at the same time encouraging them to register as voters in the impending general elections.

Recently, the party deployed Politburo members and national executive members across the country to monitor, verify cell registers and ensure all its members are registered as voters.



Source - The Herald

Must Read

PHOTOS: Kombi overturns after a crash

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Macheso speaks on 'forgotten' son

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects ZESA tariff plan

1 hr ago | 146 Views

May Mugabe's real friends please stand up!

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt committed to tackle debt arrears

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Lance Mambondiani steps down

1 hr ago | 146 Views

R Kelly gets new 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwean nationals on cruise ships prevented from boarding by a US Border Patrol agent

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa commits to fair elections

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Ngarivhume ditches Chamisa

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF MP hires militia to disrupt party meeting

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe in a crisis of Mnangagwa's own making

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Why SA is destination of choice for asylum seekers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mugabe family fails to turn up for Robert's exhumation case

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF happy with gazetted delimitation report

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mwonzora in court for threatening to shoot ex-employee

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Harare council to repossess bus termini leased to Zupco

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

1 800 die yearly from Zimbabwe road accidents

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe readies for Cyclone Freddy

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Vapostori4ED leader attacked

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Armed female rapists' on the prowl in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Councils now empowered to control kombis

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

75% of Zimbabwe teachers experiencing mental health challenges

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1 200 pay

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Woman, boyfriend bolt after killing woman's other lover

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man thrashed at birthday party

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

In-law invites witch hunter prophets after fight over stove

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gold panner bashes woman for turning him down

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Prophet Chiza tells couples to kiss regularly

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Councillor gets violent at booze joint

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Woman stripped naked, robbed

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa summons Zanu-PF Parliamentarians

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Man hangs self in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

BCC officers, vendors hurt in dawn market raid

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

July Moyo orders enforcement of traffic by-laws

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF MPs caucus, Politburo meet

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Taxi driver bashes police officer

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man arrested for erecting illegal 'tollgate' in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Schools shut as Cyclone Freddy approaches Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bogus Zifa leadership to assemble in Harare today

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

WATCH: SADC artists release Robert Mugabe emotional song

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson takes India by storm

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BREAKING: ESKOM appoints new CEO..as loadshedding rages on

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Sex-starved man plucks off bar lady's teeth

11 hrs ago | 855 Views

Matebeleland South school pinpointed as a source of Zimsec exam leakages

21 Feb 2023 at 07:35hrs | 741 Views

Mliswa 'withdraws' Wadyajena criticism

21 Feb 2023 at 07:28hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department warns of sixth cyclone

21 Feb 2023 at 05:54hrs | 788 Views

Mugabe's arrested son released before plea

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 887 Views

Zimbabwe exports in 5,5% jump from a low base

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 204 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days