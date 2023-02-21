Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman stripped naked, robbed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A short cut is often a wrong cut.

This was at play when a woman was allegedly stripped naked and robbed of her clothes and a cellphone by an unidentified man she met while walking along a footpath.

This was after the man had identified himself to the woman as a police officer.

The woman is aged 18.

According to a source, the woman was walking along a footpath in Tshabalala suburb. When she was a few metres from a beerhall in the suburb, an unidentified man emerged and introduced himself as a police officer.

"He handcuffed her before stripping her naked and took her clothes and a cellphone. He then lit a cigarette and smoked. While he was smoking the woman exploited the opportunity and ran away towards Mambo Beer Garden," said the source.

While she was running in her birthday suit, she met a Good Samaritan who took her in his car to a police station.

"A man identified as Freeman Chahweta, who was driving a silver Honda Fit took her to Tshabalala Police Station where she reported the incident," said a source.

Female police officers offered the victim a sarong to wrap herself before they accompanied her to her home.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and warned members of the community against walking along footpaths.

"We would like to discourage members of the public from walking along footpaths as they are a haven for criminals and they would be putting their lives at risk," he warned.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

PHOTOS: Kombi overturns after a crash

14 mins ago | 29 Views

Macheso speaks on 'forgotten' son

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects ZESA tariff plan

1 hr ago | 151 Views

May Mugabe's real friends please stand up!

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt committed to tackle debt arrears

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Lance Mambondiani steps down

1 hr ago | 147 Views

R Kelly gets new 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwean nationals on cruise ships prevented from boarding by a US Border Patrol agent

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa commits to fair elections

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Ngarivhume ditches Chamisa

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Zanu-PF MP hires militia to disrupt party meeting

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe in a crisis of Mnangagwa's own making

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Why SA is destination of choice for asylum seekers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mugabe family fails to turn up for Robert's exhumation case

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF happy with gazetted delimitation report

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mwonzora in court for threatening to shoot ex-employee

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Harare council to repossess bus termini leased to Zupco

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

1 800 die yearly from Zimbabwe road accidents

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe readies for Cyclone Freddy

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Vapostori4ED leader attacked

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Armed female rapists' on the prowl in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Councils now empowered to control kombis

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

75% of Zimbabwe teachers experiencing mental health challenges

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1 200 pay

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Woman, boyfriend bolt after killing woman's other lover

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Man thrashed at birthday party

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

In-law invites witch hunter prophets after fight over stove

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gold panner bashes woman for turning him down

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Prophet Chiza tells couples to kiss regularly

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Councillor gets violent at booze joint

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa summons Zanu-PF Parliamentarians

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Man hangs self in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

BCC officers, vendors hurt in dawn market raid

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

July Moyo orders enforcement of traffic by-laws

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF bouyant ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF MPs caucus, Politburo meet

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Taxi driver bashes police officer

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man arrested for erecting illegal 'tollgate' in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Schools shut as Cyclone Freddy approaches Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bogus Zifa leadership to assemble in Harare today

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

WATCH: SADC artists release Robert Mugabe emotional song

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson takes India by storm

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BREAKING: ESKOM appoints new CEO..as loadshedding rages on

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Sex-starved man plucks off bar lady's teeth

11 hrs ago | 855 Views

Matebeleland South school pinpointed as a source of Zimsec exam leakages

21 Feb 2023 at 07:35hrs | 741 Views

Mliswa 'withdraws' Wadyajena criticism

21 Feb 2023 at 07:28hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department warns of sixth cyclone

21 Feb 2023 at 05:54hrs | 788 Views

Mugabe's arrested son released before plea

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 889 Views

Zimbabwe exports in 5,5% jump from a low base

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 204 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days