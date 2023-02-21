Gold panner bashes woman for turning him down

Latest News Editor's Choice


IMAGINE as a woman you're at the bar on a night out and you get chatting to the man beside you.

He then offers to buy you beer and you agree not knowing that what he wants is not your company but to use that alcohol as a currency for sexual exchange.

Wonder no more!

A 24-year-old woman found herself in that predicament when an 18-year-old gold panner demanded to have sex with her in exchange for the beer he had bought her.

The woman, Happiness Alfonso, turned down Tanyaradzwa Mukomeka's sexual demands and she paid dearly for that when he violently head-butted her on the mouth resulting in her losing two front teeth. This was heard when Mukomeka appeared before Concession resident magistrate Joshua Nembaware charged with assault.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mukomeka, who was remanded out of custody to February 23 betrayed the trust of the court when he did not turn up for sentencing.  A warrant of arrest was issued against him.

For the State Tanatswa Chingono told the court that on February 17 and at around 3am at Rasa Business Centre in Chiweshe, Mashonaland Central province Happiness was drinking beer with her friend when Mukomeka approached her and requested to buy her beer and she agreed.

The two started drinking together and later when Happiness decided to go home, Mukomeka followed her and started soliciting for sex in exchange for the beer which he had bought her.

The complainant refused to have sexual intercourse with him, and as a result a misunderstanding arose between the two parties.

In a fit of anger, Mukomeka head-butted Happiness on the mouth once resulting in her losing two front teeth.  Happiness was referred to hospital for medical examination and the matter was reported to the police leading to Mukomeka's arrest.

Source - B-Metro

