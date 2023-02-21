Man thrashed at birthday party

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Mbembesi in Matabeleland North province has been hauled before the courts for allegedly striking another man on the head with a knobkerrie following a misunderstanding at a birthday party.Zolile Babaza appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza facing a charge of assault.He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 8 March.Allegations against Babaza are that on 16 October 2022 at around midnight he was at Nomfusi Majola's homestead where there was a birthday party.It is reported that a misunderstanding arose between him and Khangelani Maphosa, and at the height of the misunderstanding Babaza, who was in the company of his friends who are still at large then assaulted Maphosa with a knobkerrie on the head several times.Maphosa sustained head injuries as a result of the assault and was referred to hospital for medical attention. The matter was reported to the police leading to Babaza's arrest.