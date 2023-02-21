Vapostori4ED leader attacked

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO Harare men appeared in court yesterday on allegations of assaulting Vapostori for ED chairperson Lloyd Gwasira, popularly known as Madzibaba Moses.Elvis Borerwi and Tafadzwa Matoro, who were represented by Kingston Mukanganwi and Kudakwashe Munyoro, were remanded in custody to today for bail application by magistrate Noticia Shenje.Matoro appeared in another court facing a separate charge of pointing a firearm at Gwasira.While applying for bail, Matoro denied assaulting Gwasira, claiming that he was actually the victim.Matoro was arrested at Warren Park Police Station where he had gone to report the alleged assault by Gwasira.It is alleged that on Tuesday this week, Gwasira went for some prayers with his sect members in Highfield, Southerton, Lochinvar, Kambuzuma and Warren Park 1, Harare. He was driving in a convoy of three vehicles.Matoro and Gwasira met along 6th Avenue in Warren Park and a scuffle ensued.During the scuffle, Matoro allegedly pulled out a gun, but he was disarmed by Gwasira's followers.A police report was made, leading to his arrest.