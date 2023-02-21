Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe readies for Cyclone Freddy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Reports from Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Climate Services Centre indicate that the cyclone, which hit Madagascar on Tuesday night, is expected to make landfall in the region, including Zimbabwe and Mozambique

THE Department of Civil Protection (DCP) says it has established evacuation centres in flood-prone areas in preparation for tropical Cyclone Freddy, which is predicted to sweep through the country by tomorrow.

Reports from Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Climate Services Centre indicate that the cyclone, which hit Madagascar on Tuesday night, is expected to make landfall in the region, including Zimbabwe and Mozambique by tomorrow.

Districts such as Chimanimani, Chipinge, Mwenezi, Chivi, Masvingo and Beitbridge are among those that could be potentially hit by the cyclone, DCP deputy director Farai Hokonya told NewsDay yesterday.

"We have mobilised for regions, but particularly for Freddy, we have gone a gear up preparing to save lives. All districts that might interface cyclones such as Chimanimani, Chipinge, Mwenezi, Beitbridge and Masvingo have evacuation centres," Hokonya said.

"When there are cyclones or floods, people might lose their food stocks. Government and its partners also set aside stocks to assist communities in these areas because they might be difficult to reach. Our mobilisation team is continuously mobilising these resources and sending them to the district where the potential hazard would occur."

Support has also been given in terms of fuel to the police sub aqua unit and the Air Force of Zimbabwe, he said.

"Correct information should continue to be disseminated. It will go a long way in saving lives. Some can go to safe places after receiving information."

Meanwhile, a violent storm swept across Beitbridge town on Tuesday night, ripping off the roofs of the CBZ Bank, Elliot Hotel and several other houses and shops while felling several trees at Beitbridge District Hospital and across town.

Strong wind accompanying the unusual storm also affected the town's power supply after several electricity line masts were grounded.

Water supply into Beitbridge was abruptly cut, affecting the entire border town.

Beitbridge district DCP chairperson Sikhangezile Moyo Mafu said: "We advise people to be cautious and protect children and other vulnerable members of the community."

Scores of people housed at Elliot Hotel offices were left counting losses after the building had a section of the roof blown off.

Beitbridge residents appealed to their municipality to repair badly damaged roads that had almost become impassable.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

PHOTOS: Kombi overturns after a crash

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Macheso speaks on 'forgotten' son

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects ZESA tariff plan

1 hr ago | 146 Views

May Mugabe's real friends please stand up!

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt committed to tackle debt arrears

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Lance Mambondiani steps down

1 hr ago | 146 Views

R Kelly gets new 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwean nationals on cruise ships prevented from boarding by a US Border Patrol agent

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa commits to fair elections

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Ngarivhume ditches Chamisa

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF MP hires militia to disrupt party meeting

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe in a crisis of Mnangagwa's own making

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Why SA is destination of choice for asylum seekers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mugabe family fails to turn up for Robert's exhumation case

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF happy with gazetted delimitation report

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mwonzora in court for threatening to shoot ex-employee

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Harare council to repossess bus termini leased to Zupco

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

1 800 die yearly from Zimbabwe road accidents

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Vapostori4ED leader attacked

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Armed female rapists' on the prowl in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Councils now empowered to control kombis

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

75% of Zimbabwe teachers experiencing mental health challenges

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1 200 pay

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Woman, boyfriend bolt after killing woman's other lover

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man thrashed at birthday party

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

In-law invites witch hunter prophets after fight over stove

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gold panner bashes woman for turning him down

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Prophet Chiza tells couples to kiss regularly

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Councillor gets violent at booze joint

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Woman stripped naked, robbed

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa summons Zanu-PF Parliamentarians

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Man hangs self in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

BCC officers, vendors hurt in dawn market raid

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

July Moyo orders enforcement of traffic by-laws

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF bouyant ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF MPs caucus, Politburo meet

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Taxi driver bashes police officer

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man arrested for erecting illegal 'tollgate' in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Schools shut as Cyclone Freddy approaches Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bogus Zifa leadership to assemble in Harare today

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

WATCH: SADC artists release Robert Mugabe emotional song

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson takes India by storm

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BREAKING: ESKOM appoints new CEO..as loadshedding rages on

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Sex-starved man plucks off bar lady's teeth

11 hrs ago | 855 Views

Matebeleland South school pinpointed as a source of Zimsec exam leakages

21 Feb 2023 at 07:35hrs | 741 Views

Mliswa 'withdraws' Wadyajena criticism

21 Feb 2023 at 07:28hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department warns of sixth cyclone

21 Feb 2023 at 05:54hrs | 788 Views

Mugabe's arrested son released before plea

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 887 Views

Zimbabwe exports in 5,5% jump from a low base

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 204 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days