PHOTOS: Kombi overturns after a crash

by Simbarashe Sithole in Waterfalls
13 mins ago | Views
Two people were seriously injured while others escaped with minor injuries when a commuter omnibus bus they were travelling in collided with a Toyota Dyna truck along Simon Mazorodze road this morning.

The Kombi was coming from Chitungwiza and just after Zindoga in Waterfalls it collided with a truck and the truck driver tried to beat the Kombi while going at a service station.




Source - Byo24News

