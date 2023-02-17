Western Embassies demand democracy from Chamisa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Information reaching this reporter indicate that Harare-based Diplomats from Western countries have expressed concern over the Citizens Coalition Change's undemocratic practices.The reports indicate that Western countries have observed the following as actions that demonstrate the CCC's undemocratic nature: -• the failure to put in place democratically elected structures; and• the decision to spurn internal democratic primary elections and handpick candidates for the 2023 elections.These sentiments have also been expressed by African, Arab and Asian diplomats.An East African diplomat summed up the mood in the international community by observing that, "ZANU PF, which Chamisa has been portraying as an enemy of democracy, is holding primary elections. ZANU PF also held elections, in which big fish lost, for its key structure, the Central Committee.On the other hand, the party which has been parading itself as the paragon of democracy is demonstrating its zeal for dictatorship. Chamisa must walk the talk or lose respect". Many local CCC sympathisers and independent observers have also expressed the view that Chamisa should not be displaying dictatorial inclinations on the eve of the historical elections.Many believe that he is creating perfect conditions for his rivals within the CCC to push him out of power if he loses the 2023 elections